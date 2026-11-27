MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) celebrated the United Arab Emirates' 55th Eid Al Etihad, bringing together the University community in a patriotic atmosphere that reflected the values of loyalty, belonging, pride in the UAE's national identity, and the spirit of the Union. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As part of the celebrations, H.E. Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, Chancellor of HBMSU, honoured 70 employees who had served the University for five years or more, in recognition of their dedication, commitment, and contributions to the University's pursuit of excellence and leadership. The honourees received commemorative medals and certificates of appreciation, while special recognition was extended to nine employees who had completed 20 or more years of service at the University.

The ceremony featured a film entitled“70 Stories... One Journey,” highlighting the career journeys, memories, and contributions of the honourees to the University's development. The celebrations also included a range of cultural and traditional activities reflecting the authenticity of Emirati heritage and the richness of the UAE's national identity.

The celebration reaffirmed the University's commitment to fostering a culture of appreciation and loyalty, and to recognising its human capital as a fundamental pillar of its ongoing institutional journey. This commitment reflects the enduring values upon which the UAE was established, placing people at the heart of development and recognising them as the foundation of sustaining achievements.