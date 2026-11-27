MENAFN - Mid-East Info) SailGP Athletes and Emirates staff took time out to visit the innovative work taking place to improve ocean healthBorderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, UAE | SailGP and Global Airline Partner Emirates visited the DUBAI REEF site on Tuesday as part of their ocean health work.

Emirates GBR Team joined SailGP and Emirates representatives from the airline's diving and sailing enthusiasts' clubs at the DUBAI REEF site, as part of their wider Ocean Impact Project.

The Ocean Impact Project is a shared commitment to ocean health, providing hands-on opportunities to get involved by bringing together SailGP athletes, Emirates staff, local community members and researchers to learn and share knowledge.

The group toured the reef modules site, gaining insight into the design, fabrication, and curing process, and how the different structures are developed to provide food, shelter and breeding grounds for local marine life once deployed into the Arabian Gulf. They then took part in a coral fragmentation workshop, contributing to wider efforts to strengthen marine biodiversity in Dubai's waters.

Emirates GBR Driver Dylan Fletcher said:“One of the privileges of doing this job is visiting countries and seeing projects like this – learning about the challenges that are facing our oceans, but also the great work being done to support them.

“This is a really impressive project and one that will really help to look after our waters, which of course is our race course.”

SailGP managing director Andrew Thompson said:“The health of our oceans is such a crucial issue and with the ocean being our race-track, projects such as these are incredibly important for the future delivery of SailGP racing and sailing more broadly. It's something we're very proud to partner with Emirates on, throughout the season and at specific projects such as DUBAI REEF here in the UAE. We look forward to supporting Emirates and DUBAI REEF for many years to come in this endeavour.”

The visit came ahead of this weekend's season finale – the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix 2026 Season Grand Final presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Last weekend saw a weekend of unmissable racing at the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by DP World.

Globally, Emirates leverages its vast sports sponsorship portfolio to create lasting, positive impact. Whether through championing access to nature, supporting tennis court rejuvenation projects or devising programs to engage youths in sports and contribute to their overall wellbeing, the world's largest international airline remains committed to contributing to the vibrant communities it serves.

As part of its longstanding environmental strategy to conserve wildlife and habitats, Emirates signed up as a strategic partner of the Dubai Reef initiative in 2024, alongside key private and public partners with shared objectives to support Dubai's sustainability goal. The initiative in collaboration with SailGP will further build on that commitment.

Boutros Boutros, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications, Marketing and Brand at Emirates, said:“We have a long legacy of leveraging our sponsorship portfolio to connect with the communities we serve, bring people closer to the sports and teams they love and launch meaningful initiatives that leave a lasting impact.

“Our partnership with SailGP is a great example of this in action, building on the existing partnership we have with DUBAI REEF by bringing together athletes, volunteers from Emirates sailing and diving clubs and the wider community to actively contribute to the long-term health of our marine environment.”

H.E. Yousuf Lootah, CEO of Corporate Strategy and Performance, who heads the Dubai Reef initiative in the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said:“Advancing marine conservation at the scale and ambition of DUBAI REEF requires a collective effort, bringing together government, industry and international partners around a shared purpose.

“Our collaboration with SailGP and Emirates reflects the power of these connections, leveraging the global reach of sport to bring greater attention to marine conservation while creating opportunities for meaningful engagement. As Dubai advances its marine conservation ambitions, partnerships that connect global platforms with tangible action on the ground will play an increasingly important role in driving progress.”

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Limited tickets remain for this weekend's Grand Final, via SailGP/Tickets, with a variety of ticket options available across the Race Stadium including: