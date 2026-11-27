On November 26th, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi bade farewell to Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Cairo International Airport, at the conclusion of His Highness' official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the visit, the two leaders held extensive discussions on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and to continue political coordination and consultation on various issues of mutual interest.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.