Legislators have commended President Yoweri Museveni, the current Chairperson of the East African Community (EAC), for his longstanding commitment to advancing regional integration and the broader vision of African unity, arguing that this leadership presents a timely opportunity to consolidate the gains of the regional bloc.

Hon. Wilber Ahebwa (NRM, Nakaseke North County), who moved the motion to recognize the President on Thursday, 26 November 2026 called on the House to endorse the initiative of the Parliamentary Forum on EAC Affairs titled EAC 50+ Movement, which seeks to mobilize at least 50 Parliamentary champions from each partner states to fast track the political federation.

“We urge the government to utilize Uganda's chairpersonship to accelerate regional infrastructure development, harmonize trade policies, strengthen peace and security cooperation and popularize the political federation through the principle of variable geometry,” he said.

Hon. Wilson Kajwengye (NRM, Nyabushozi County) observed that Museveni has been consistently forthright about regional integration and the ultimate goal of political federation as the only insurance of Africa against recolonization.

“Unity is strength and strength scares away predators. We must streamline the integration agenda into our planning and budgeting processes. Every project and policy must pass the integration test,” Kajwengye said.

Hon. Silas Aogon (Ind., Kumi Munic.) appreciated Museveni's efforts on regional integration, especially in the transport sector.

“In the past, we needed to have passports travel within the EAC, but today, you can go with just a national ID. I have also heard from MPs who complained of long queues of trucks at the borders, but the President has always dealt with such problems,” said Aogon.

Terego District Woman Representative, Hon. Rose Obigah and Older Persons Representative, Hon. James Kakooza called for more efforts in promoting a single EAC currency.

“If you withdraw TShs400,000, you will lose UgShs600,000. This is not good for the business community,” Obigah said.

“We are going to the EAC games in Arusha, but why should I transact in dollars to stay in Tanzania? That pillar is important and will make a foundation of the federation within the East African Community,” Kakooza added.

Lira District Woman Representative, Hon. Linda Auma appreciated Museveni's role in championing the creation of a larger regional market, the removal of non-tariff barriers, improving infrastructure connectivity and free movement of goods, services and people.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, alluded to the inaugural EAC Marathon which will become an annual event, to be hosted by the country hosting the EAC summit in a given year.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, who presided over the House sitting urged the House to develop a mechanism to draw up a clear resolution by all Parliaments in the EAC, to concretize the pillars supporting regional integration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.