MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ethereum core developers have pushed the Glamsterdam upgrade's next testnet activation to, moving the planned Hoodi rollout back by nearly two months. The change comes after testing indicated that updated gas-cost rules introduced by the upgrade could cause certain smart contracts to run out of gas and fail.

During an All Core Developers Consensus call on Thursday, execution-layer teams broadly agreed to proceed with Glamsterdam on the Hoodi testnet on Dec. 15 while keeping one of the key gas proposals- EIP-8037 -unchanged. The decision balances the need to validate Glamsterdam's compatibility with the desire to avoid further disruption to the eventual mainnet timeline.

Glamsterdam is scheduled for Hoodi on Dec. 15, after being delayed from an Oct. 26 target. Testing found that the new gas-charging rules under EIP-8037 and EIP-8038 could break some smart contracts by increasing the risk of out-of-gas failures. Core developers reached broad agreement to keep EIP-8037 as written, rather than revising it-partly to avoid introducing additional compatibility regressions. Ethereum leadership has previously framed mid-January as the earliest viable window for mainnet, depending on high-severity fixes and broader compatibility work.

Key takeawaysWhy Glamsterdam is moving to Dec. 15

Glamsterdam is designed to support Ethereum's layer-1 scaling roadmap and includes changes to how gas is charged for certain operations. According to earlier reporting cited in the source, testing identified security and execution concerns after the upgrade introduced a revised gas model. In particular, some smart contracts could consume more gas than expected and fail during execution.

The immediate implication is straightforward: before Glamsterdam can be confidently progressed toward mainnet, the ecosystem needs more time to verify that the changed pricing behavior won't trigger widespread compatibility failures. That is why developers elected to delay the Hoodi testnet activation originally targeted for Oct. 26.

What developers agreed on during the All Core Developers call

The Thursday call focused on the execution-layer details required to run Glamsterdam on Hoodi. Developers set Dec. 15 as the activation date and discussed how to handle gas pricing adjustments tied to EIP-8037 and EIP-8038.

Execution-layer teams reached broad consensus to keep EIP-8037“as written.” Several developers had warned that changing the proposal in response to compatibility issues could create new breakage elsewhere, potentially pushing the larger Ethereum rollout further into the future.

That caution matters because gas schedule changes are deeply integrated into how contracts are written, simulated, tested, and monitored. Even“small” revisions can ripple through assumptions used by decentralized applications, wallets, auditors, and automated execution systems.

How this affects the broader test-to-mainnet path

Glamsterdam had already reached the Sepolia testnet on Oct. 6. The Hoodi testnet upgrade is the final staging step before Glamsterdam moves toward Ethereum mainnet, meaning the Dec. 15 date is part of the last stretch of confirmation work.

Last week, Rahul Kothari of the Ethereum Foundation described mid-January as the earliest viable mainnet window. In the source, Kothari pointed to the status of compatibility work across multiple projects, noting that the three highest-severity projects had either applied fixes or expected to do so by mid-December. He also indicated that some medium-severity cases had provided timelines as late as Jan. 10.

In other words, the Dec. 15 Hoodi activation doesn't automatically confirm a mainnet date-but it is a key checkpoint. If additional out-of-gas or execution-path incompatibilities emerge during the Hoodi run, that could reduce confidence in an on-time mainnet deployment.

Ethereum researcher and core developer Ansgar Dietrichs also addressed the risk of prolonged indecision. In remarks included in the source, he argued that leaving questions open could push Hoodi-related progress into 2027, framing indecision as a de facto decision to delay into the next year.

What Glamsterdam is supposed to deliver-and what remains under watch

Glamsterdam's goals go beyond testnet logistics. The upgrade seeks to improve Ethereum's layer-1 scaling roadmap through changes that include proposer-builder separation, block-level access lists, and gas pricing adjustments intended to better reflect the cost of execution.

However, the current focus for developers and users is not just whether these technical features activate-it's whether the new gas-cost behavior is compatible with real-world contracts and the variety of execution patterns they produce. The source highlights that testing found a class of failures under the new rules, which directly affected the rollout schedule.

For investors, traders, and builders, the practical takeaway is that Ethereum's mainnet schedule is sensitive to ecosystem readiness. Gas model changes can appear abstract in release notes, but they surface quickly in the behavior of contracts once they meet adversarial or boundary-case execution paths. That's why the Dec. 15 Hoodi testnet activation is best viewed as a compatibility milestone rather than a pure checkbox.

Readers should watch for ongoing reports on whether high-severity and medium-severity compatibility issues converge within the windows previously described by Ethereum Foundation leadership, and whether the Hoodi testnet run confirms stability under the existing EIP-8037 rules.

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