MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, Canada, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broker Oreon L is expanding its analytical services through the use of artificial intelligence. The new technologies are being used to generate trading signals and help identify potentially significant changes in market conditions.

Broker Oreon LP is expanding the use of artificial intelligence within its platform's analytical infrastructure. AI-powered tools contribute to the generation of trading signals that take into account historical price movements and current factors affecting financial markets. These technologies complement the broker's existing analytical services, including daily market reviews, live online sessions with professional traders, and trading masterclasses.

Oreon LP representatives note that the development of analytical solutions is driven by the need to process substantial volumes of market information. Asset prices are influenced not only by price movements but also by economic data releases, central bank decisions, geopolitical developments, and other factors. AI-powered tools help organize this information and present it to users in a structured format.

Artificial Intelligence in Trading Signal Generation

One of the key applications of the new technologies is the generation of trading signals. These recommendations provide information about an asset, its expected price direction, and potential conditions for opening and closing positions. They also specify Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, accompanied by a brief explanation of the proposed trading scenario.

"AI is used to analyze market data and identify situations that may warrant further examination. The algorithms help detect patterns in price movements and highlight potential trend changes," said Adam Malkin, Head of Public Relations.

Oreon LP also employs company specialists to review AI-generated trading signals. This additional step complements automated analysis with expert assessment, allowing proposed trading scenarios to be evaluated in the context of each financial instrument's specific characteristics.

Market Analysis Based on Multiple Data Sources

Oreon LP's analytical services focus on both technical and fundamental factors. Historical price data helps assess the performance and dynamics of financial instruments, while economic news and events provide a broader market context.

The broker's web-based trading terminal features more than 60 technical indicators, tools for drawing geometric patterns, and instruments for marking support and resistance levels. Users also have access to an economic calendar to track important economic data releases and other significant events.

AI-powered tools further enhance these capabilities. They assist in processing information and generating trading signals that may draw attention to specific assets or changes in market conditions. As a result, users can access multiple sources of analytical information before making trading decisions.

About Oreon LP

Oreon LP is a leading international trading platform known for its rapid growth and extensive client base across the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company provides traders with the tools and resources they need to trade financial products with confidence.

Office: 100 King Street West, Toronto, ON M5X 1A9, Canada

CFD trading involves the risk of capital loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. AI-generated recommendations are provided for informational purposes only and do not constitute investment advice.





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Head of Public Relations

Adam Malkin

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Oreon LP

CONTACT: Head of Public Relations Adam Malkin...