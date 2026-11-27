A Sydney backyard built by Elysian Landscape Co., with a fire pit, retaining wall and slatted screen.

Elysian Landscape Co. has launched a new website setting out its landscaping services, Sydney service areas and an online enquiry form.

WENTWORTH POINT, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Elysian Landscape Co., a licensed and insured landscape design and construction business based in Wentworth Point, has launched a new website for homeowners looking for landscapers Sydney wide. The site sets out its 13 services, the four parts of Sydney where it does most of its work, and an online enquiry form.The new site went live on 24 November 2026. Each service has its own page, covering backyard and front yard landscaping, landscape design, decking, concreting, paving and tiling, pool surrounds, stone work, retaining walls, screening, garden lighting, demolition, and turf and planting. An Our work page shows photos of jobs the business has built around Sydney.The site also explains how a job runs, in four steps. It starts with a consultation on site, followed by a design, materials and a scope of works, then the build, and a final walk through with advice on looking after the finished yard. The landscape design page, at /services/landscape-design/, lists what a design can include, such as layout and levels, material and finish selection, a lighting plan and planting selection. It also notes that taller retaining walls may need an engineer's design and that larger decks and structures near a boundary may need council approval.Elysian Landscape Co. works across Sydney, with most of its jobs on the North Shore, in the Inner West, around Parramatta and western Sydney, and in Castle Hill and the Hills District. Each of the four areas has a page describing the kind of blocks found there, from small, narrow Inner West yards to larger sloping blocks in the Hills.The enquiry form asks for a name, phone number, email, suburb, the service needed and the size of the job, whether that is a smaller job of a few weeks or a full renovation or new build. The business then gets in touch to book a site visit. Elysian Landscape Co. is rated 5.0 from 13 Google reviews as of November 2026. Homeowners can call 0431 727 114 or send an enquiry through the website.About Elysian Landscape Co.Elysian Landscape Co. is a landscape design and construction business working across Sydney, licence number 388450C. The same team designs and builds each job, from full backyard and front yard renovations and new builds to smaller two to three week jobs such as a deck, a retaining wall or a new lawn.ContactElysian Landscape Co.Marine Parade, Wentworth Point NSW 21270431 727 114Find us on Google Maps: :ChIJAxCLtGelEmsR1RNHpEoKfjU

Elysian Landscape Co.

Elysian Landscape Co.

+61 431 727 114

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Sydney Landscapers Elysian Landscape Co. Launch New Website With Online Enquiries News Provided By SuccessWithMark November 27, 2026, 06:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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