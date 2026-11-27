JNJ International Co. LTD / Key word(s): Expansion

JNJ INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD. Targets Shock Absorber Market with Its Own Brand 'PLAN2'

27.11.2026 / 06:55 CET/CEST

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Company proposes suspension components under its own brand and strengthens product promotion to wholesalers SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JNJ INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD., an automotive parts distribution specialist, is expanding its product business with shock absorbers under its own brand, "PLAN2." The company, which has supplied parts from multiple manufacturers, plans to propose its own-brand products directly to distributors and broaden the range of items it handles.



A shock absorber is a component that reduces the oscillation of the suspension springs when a vehicle passes over bumps. Even within the same part category, the right product varies by vehicle and specification, so wholesalers must check applicable models and product configurations when deciding whether to carry an item. JNJ INTERNATIONAL is positioning shock absorbers as the flagship item of PLAN2 and will focus on promotion to overseas buyers. PLAN2 is an effort to add own-brand products to the company's existing parts distribution business. JNJ INTERNATIONAL has supplied OE, OEM, and aftermarket parts for Korean vehicles and for Japanese, Chinese, and European models. Going forward, it plans to introduce PLAN2 shock absorbers to buyers seeking its existing product lines, broadening the range of products its customers can consider. For product promotion, the company will use its existing wholesale distribution network and consultations at overseas exhibitions. It plans to introduce PLAN2 to automotive parts wholesalers, identify the vehicle models and demand each handles locally, and assess the feasibility of supply. The next task is to turn confirmed buyer interest into actual transaction discussions. JNJ INTERNATIONAL introduced PLAN2 as a new own brand in its questionnaire response. However, it has not disclosed the date of first sales, applicable vehicle models, model-specific specifications, or supply terms. Through this promotion, the company aims to gauge buyer response to its shock absorbers and to explore sales channels for its own brand in connection with its existing parts distribution business.



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