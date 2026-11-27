

EQS Newswire / 27/11/2026 / 14:18 UTC+8

On November 26, Envision Greenwise (01783) announced its interim results for the six months ended September 30, 2026. Revenue for the period was approximately HK$3.595 billion, up 340.8% year-on-year. Gross profit was approximately HK$250 million, up about 196.3% year-on-year. Profit attributable to owners of the company was approximately HK$58 million, up 283.86% year-on-year; adjusted EBITDA was approximately HK$109 million, up 202.71% year-on-year. The significant growth in results was mainly driven by the substantial expansion of reverse supply chain management and environmental-related services, together with the initial revenue contribution from intelligent computing services. With the completion of the acquisition of the cloud computing group, Envision Greenwise has officially entered the intelligent computing services arena, forming a dual-engine development model driven by both its environmental core business and intelligent computing power. The company's core business continued to maintain strong growth. During the period, reverse supply chain management and environmental-related services contributed revenue of approximately HK$3.486 billion, up about 3.5 times from HK$789.8 million in the same period last year, accounting for 98.7% of total revenue, with segment results of approximately HK$71.02 million. In terms of geographical distribution, Mainland China contributed revenue of HK$1.947 billion, Hong Kong HK$722 million, other Asia-Pacific regions HK$465 million, and North America HK$461 million - a revenue structure that has become increasingly diversified. Meanwhile, intelligent computing services have emerged as a new growth driver. On July 31, 2026, Envision Greenwise completed the acquisition of 100% equity in YV CLOUD Limited, which indirectly holds Shanghai Youfu (Yovole) Cloud Computing Co., Ltd. The total consideration for the acquisition was approximately HK$1.948 billion, comprising HK$1.789 billion in cash and 33.0579 million consideration shares issued at HK$4.8 per share, valued at approximately HK$159 million. The transaction added an intelligent computing services segment to the group, which contributed revenue of HK$39.36 million and segment results of HK$1.87 million during the period. Despite being consolidated for only two months, its profitability has been preliminarily validated. According to the announcement, the acquisition target is one of only ten NVIDIA cloud partners in China. Leveraging this partner status, together with its established data center infrastructure and cloud service capabilities, the company will gain access to NVIDIA's high-performance GPU ecosystem and support the deployment and operation of large-scale GPU computing resources for intelligent computing and enterprise workloads. In addition, Envision Greenwise has entered into computing-power supply agreements with a number of leading technology giants and large language model companies. Revenue generated from computing-power leasing is expected to become one of the primary sources of future revenue growth. Looking ahead, Envision Greenwise stated that it remains optimistic about its future development and will continue to focus on reverse supply chain management and environmental-related services, seizing opportunities arising from increasingly stringent global environmental policies, rising demand for sustainable business operations, and the cost-effectiveness of materials recycling, while advancing initiatives such as European partnerships and eco-park operations to continuously expand its business scale. At the same time, the group will leverage its NVIDIA cloud partner status, data center infrastructure, and cloud service capabilities to accelerate the implementation of its intelligent computing business. As server procurement and computing-power supply agreements progressively advance, the group is well positioned to further strengthen its long-term growth momentum and enhance its overall competitiveness. 27/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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