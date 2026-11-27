LR Health & Beauty GmbH / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

LR Health & Beauty GmbH continues to drive forward its transformation in Q3 2026

27.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

LR Health & Beauty GmbH continues to drive forward its transformation in Q3 2026

9M revenue at EUR 166.6 million, with normalized EBITDA at EUR 11.0 million

Introduction of live shopping in Q4 2026 and successful launch of Mega Patches in partnership with Dr. Juchheim create new business opportunities for sales partners International expansion with market entry in Senegal in January 2027 provides important impetus Ahlen, 27 November 2026 – LR Health & Beauty GmbH, Europe's leading social commerce company for high-quality nutritional supplements and beauty products, has today published its results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026. In the third quarter of the 2026 financial year, LR Health & Beauty GmbH generated sales (revenue from goods sold) of EUR 48.0 million and EUR 166.6 million in the first nine months of 2026. Normalized EBITDA amounted to EUR 2.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 and EUR 11.0 million in the nine-month period of 2026. Jörg Körfer, CEO of LR Health & Beauty GmbH, comments:“In the third quarter, we continued to drive forward our strategic initiatives to put LR firmly on the path to long-term success. We are taking focused steps to develop our business further by introducing and gradually expanding live shopping for our sales partners, by pursuing promising product innovations – including through our partnership with Dr. Juchheim – and by expanding internationally into new markets such as Senegal. This will strengthen the activities of our sales partners in the fourth quarter and beyond.” New live shopping concept offers great potential

In October 2026, LR became the first German social commerce company to launch live shopping. LR is thereby opening up a new digital distribution channel and tapping new business opportunities for its sales partners. With live shopping, the company is establishing an innovative format that combines digital product presentation and direct customer exchange. The first live stream in October focused on a product innovation with“LR meets Dr. Juchheim” Mega Patches. With around 5,000 viewers of the launch event, the format has already been very well received. Live shopping will form an integral part of LR's digital sales mix in the future and will gradually be rolled out in international markets. As part of the partnership with longevity brand Dr. Juchheim, LR is selectively expanding its product range. This collaboration aims to combine product development, longevity expertise and modern sales approaches. The first concrete result is the“LR meets Dr. Juchheim” Mega Patches in the four variants Longevity, Cannapur 20, Biomagnetic and Menolivia. International expansion progresses

In addition, LR continues to drive forward its international expansion: with the company's imminent entry into the Senegalese market at the end of January 2027, LR is expanding its international presence into Africa for the first time. Senegal is also intended to serve as a springboard for expansion into further markets in Africa. Moreover, LR is preparing to enter additional international markets. The full report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 is available online from today on the company's website at . LR Group Operating under the guiding principle“More quality for your life”, the LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen, Westphalia, successfully produces and distributes a range of high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetics in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports personal interaction within its community with efficient digital solutions. Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a“people business”, where people and personal advice take center stage. In an era of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those seeking greater flexibility, a better work–life balance and increased financial independence. Processing Aloe Vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the valuable inner leaf is used for its products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of Europe's most modern Aloe Vera production facilities for Aloe Vera drinking gels. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which works with local institutions to provide efficient, unbureaucratic support for disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please see our Sustainability Report. Contact: Public Relations: LR Global Holding

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of Corporate Communication

Kruppstraße 55

59227 Ahlen

Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106

E-mail: ...

IR Contact: cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Friedrichstraße 22

65185 Wiesbaden

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66

E-mail: ... 27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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