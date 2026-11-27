LR Health & Beauty Gmbh Continues To Drive Forward Its Transformation In Q3 2026
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LR Health & Beauty GmbH
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures
LR Health & Beauty GmbH continues to drive forward its transformation in Q3 2026
27.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
LR Health & Beauty GmbH continues to drive forward its transformation in Q3 2026
In October 2026, LR became the first German social commerce company to launch live shopping. LR is thereby opening up a new digital distribution channel and tapping new business opportunities for its sales partners. With live shopping, the company is establishing an innovative format that combines digital product presentation and direct customer exchange. The first live stream in October focused on a product innovation with“LR meets Dr. Juchheim” Mega Patches. With around 5,000 viewers of the launch event, the format has already been very well received. Live shopping will form an integral part of LR's digital sales mix in the future and will gradually be rolled out in international markets. As part of the partnership with longevity brand Dr. Juchheim, LR is selectively expanding its product range. This collaboration aims to combine product development, longevity expertise and modern sales approaches. The first concrete result is the“LR meets Dr. Juchheim” Mega Patches in the four variants Longevity, Cannapur 20, Biomagnetic and Menolivia. International expansion progresses
In addition, LR continues to drive forward its international expansion: with the company's imminent entry into the Senegalese market at the end of January 2027, LR is expanding its international presence into Africa for the first time. Senegal is also intended to serve as a springboard for expansion into further markets in Africa. Moreover, LR is preparing to enter additional international markets. The full report for the third quarter and first nine months of 2026 is available online from today on the company's website at . LR Group Operating under the guiding principle“More quality for your life”, the LR Group, headquartered in Ahlen, Westphalia, successfully produces and distributes a range of high-quality nutritional supplements and cosmetics in 32 countries. As an attractive social commerce company, LR supports personal interaction within its community with efficient digital solutions. Since 1985, LR has been firmly established in the market as a“people business”, where people and personal advice take center stage. In an era of changing working environments, the business model particularly appeals to those seeking greater flexibility, a better work–life balance and increased financial independence. Processing Aloe Vera has been one of LR's core competencies for over 20 years. Only the valuable inner leaf is used for its products. In Ahlen, the company has built one of Europe's most modern Aloe Vera production facilities for Aloe Vera drinking gels. In autumn 2009, LR founded the LR Global Kids Fund e.V., which works with local institutions to provide efficient, unbureaucratic support for disadvantaged children and their families in many countries around the world. For further information on our commitment to sustainability, please see our Sustainability Report. Contact: Public Relations: LR Global Holding
Almut Kellermeyer
Head of Corporate Communication
Kruppstraße 55
59227 Ahlen
Phone: +49(0)2382 7658-106
E-mail: ...
IR Contact: cometis AG
Thorben Burbach
Friedrichstraße 22
65185 Wiesbaden
Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23
Fax: +49(0)611 - 205855-66
E-mail: ... 27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LR Health & Beauty GmbH
|Kruppstr. 55
|59227 Ahlen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 238270600
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|NO0013149658
|WKN:
|A3H3FM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
|LEI Code:
|391200F0IS3RDVSU8A35
|EQS News ID:
|2442936
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2442936 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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