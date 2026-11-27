MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the state's law-and-order situation, alleging that a rise in gang violence, extortion, and political interference has weakened policing across major urban centres.

In a strongly worded editorial published in its party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction alleged that violent crimes had increased across Maharashtra, particularly in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Nagpur.

Focusing heavily on Pune, the editorial argued that the city-historically regarded as Maharashtra's cultural and educational capital-is increasingly dominated by criminal gangs wielding koytas (machetes) and firearms, suggesting the city now warrants being renamed "Koyta Nagari."

To substantiate its claims of a deteriorating law and order situation in the district, 'Saamana' cited several recent violent incidents.

A daylight assault on Wednesday inside the Shivajinagar court premises in Pune, where assailants allegedly opened fire on a young man and attacked him with machetes before fleeing the scene.

Another incident was reported on Thursday at Ladkatwadi in Pune district's Daund taluka, where an anganwadi worker, Jayshree Raskar, was attacked by a machete-wielding gang. On November 25, two groups clashed with machetes in Chiplun.

The editorial contended that the breakdown in law and order extends well beyond Pune. In Mumbai, the Thackeray camp pointed to a Wednesday night firing outside a jeweller's shop in Mahim, which was allegedly carried out in retaliation for refusing to pay extortion money.

In Thane, the party highlighted the murder of Ram Purnekar, alleging that key culprits in the case remain at large. Additionally, the editorial criticised local authorities over allegations of bulldozing an Adivasi village in Alibag for land acquisition, accusing officials of shielding the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rather than addressing the grievances of displaced residents.

Directly accusing Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, and the state Home Department, the Thackeray camp alleged that police resources were being diverted to VIP security and the suppression of political dissent at the cost of tackling street crime, railway-related offences and threats against builders and traders.

"Crime in the state has reached the height of cruelty. Criminals do not fear the police. 'What harm can the law and the police do to us?'-everyone from criminals to ministers moves around with this arrogance," the editorial stated.

"The police are bogged down in VIP security. Maharashtra has become a unique state that grants VIP status to every dishonest person and protects them," it said.

The editorial further alleged that police forces remain overly vigilant in monitoring social media criticism against the government-which it characterised as an attack on individual freedom-while failing to deter violent offenders.

The Uddhav Sena faction accused the ruling coalition of bringing individuals with criminal backgrounds into its fold and alleged rampant corruption among ministers. It claimed that citizens were living in fear while the state's political leadership remained preoccupied with organising public festivals.