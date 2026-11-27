MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Congress on Friday questioned the BJP-led NDA government's intentions behind its reported move to reintroduce the Delimitation Bill, recalling that the earlier attempt had failed to secure the required numbers in Parliament, and demanding wider consultation and consensus among political parties before any decision on redrawing the country's electoral boundaries.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Manoj Kumar said the outcome of the previous attempt had already exposed the government's difficulties in securing parliamentary support.

"You have already seen the previous results. The NDA alliance could not cross the 300-seat mark, yet the BJP government is bringing this Bill again. I do not know what the government's intention, approach, or strategy is behind this. The entire country needs to understand this," he said.

Manoj Kumar pointed out that not much time had passed since the earlier Delimitation Bill was introduced and defeated in Parliament. He said several developments had taken place since then and alleged that the treatment of MPs in West Bengal had also raised concerns.

"Much has changed between the time the Delimitation Bill was introduced earlier and the notification issued yesterday. There have been several major developments, and the picture before the country shows how our MPs were treated in Bengal and what is happening there," he added.

Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the government over the delay in convening the Winter Session of Parliament, questioning the need for a special sitting instead.

"What happened to the Winter Session? There is no extraordinary situation that justifies not convening it. That is why the Congress says that if the BJP had secured 400 seats or a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, the Constitution would have become history by now. These people hate the Constitution," he alleged.

Purnia MP Pappu Yadav also questioned the timing of the proposed parliamentary proceedings, alleging that the government was avoiding wider discussions on important issues.

He said the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed with consensus, with contributions from both the Congress and the BJP, and questioned the need to link it with further political exercises.

"Delimitation requires the consensus of the entire country and the Congress. Why is the government not seeking that consensus?" he asked.

The political debate has intensified ahead of the proposed special sittings of Parliament, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to meet on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha on December 2.

The BJP-led NDA government is reportedly considering renewed efforts to redraw India's electoral map, eight months after its earlier attempt to secure parliamentary approval for a delimitation-linked constitutional amendment failed. The distribution of parliamentary representation among states remains a major point of contention.