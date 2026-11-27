Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) spokesperson TKS Elangovan on Friday said the party would examine the Centre's proposed revised delimitation Bill before taking a final stand, asserting that the DMK would consider supporting the legislation if its concerns and suggestions had been incorporated. Speaking to reporters, Elangovan said the party had opposed the earlier draft of the delimitation Bill over concerns about its potential impact on states and regional representation. However, he maintained that the DMK was open to examining the revised version once it was formally introduced. He emphasised that the party's position would depend on the provisions of the fresh Bill and whether the concerns raised by states and regional parties had been addressed. "The old bill (delimitation), we had opposed. If this (new) bill is acceptable, we will accept it. Let the bill come first, then we will see how they have reworked the bill. Let us see whether it will affect the states or not; the state or regional parties have to decide,” Elangovan told ANI. He further said the DMK would assess the revised legislation before commenting on its provisions, adding that the party would consider accepting it if its suggestions had been taken into account.“Let us see how the fresh delimitation, the fresh bill, how the fresh bill comes. After going through it, we can comment on it. If it suits us or if it has taken our views also, then we have to accept it. But let us see; let the bill come," he added.

Elangovan's remarks come amid an intensifying political debate over the proposed delimitation exercise and women's reservation ahead of the reconvened Parliament session. On Friday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Manickam Tagore criticised the DMK over its reported change of stand on the proposed Delimitation Bill, while accusing the BJP-led Centre of making a "desperate" attempt to secure the numbers required to pass the legislation in Parliament. In a post on X, Tagore alleged that the Centre was attempting to garner the support of Opposition parties and secure the tacit backing of some parties to reach the required 360 votes for the proposed legislation during the upcoming parliamentary sittings. The Congress leader also questioned the government's decision to convene a brief four-day parliamentary sitting from November 30 to December 3, alleging that the move was aimed at pushing through major legislative proposals without adequate discussion. "The Union BJP government has shelved the monsoon session without properly concluding it, leaving it pending for over 100 days, and has hastily convened Parliament for just 4 days (November 30 to December 3) on Constitution Day, November 26. Normally, 15 days' advance notice must be given before convening a new session, and MPs must be given 14 days to submit questions," he said. Tagore further alleged that the government had cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and Private Members' Bills, claiming that the move deprived Members of Parliament of opportunities to raise public issues and exercise their parliamentary rights. "But the Modi government, unable to answer the people's questions, has cancelled Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members' bills, stripping MPs of their constitutional rights. Rather than discussing the country's major problems or the people's livelihoods, the BJP is desperate to push through the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill to increase Lok Sabha constituencies from 550 to 850 and the delimitation bill by taking a shortcut," he said. In an apparent reference to the DMK, Tagore aimed at parties that had earlier made strong statements about protecting Tamil Nadu's interests, alleging that they had now softened their position on the proposed legislation.

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the Second Part of the Eighth Session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha would commence on November 30 and was likely to conclude on December 3, subject to the exigencies of government business. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Upper House on December 2, respectively, to transact essential government business. The announcement has intensified speculation over the possible introduction of the Delimitation Bill and the Women's Reservation Bill, although the government has not specified which Bills will be taken up during the sittings. Parliament last met during the Monsoon Session 2026, which concluded on August 13, when both Houses were adjourned sine die. The proposed Delimitation Bill aims to increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 850. (ANI)