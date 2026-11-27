Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah both attended the Constitution Gaurav Diwas at the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civic Centre. This showcased the value of the Constitution, and of people's rights and duties. It also emphasised the values which are at the core of India's democracy.

Promoting people's knowledge and application of the Constitution was also an integral part of the Constitution Gaurav Diwas.

Rekha Gupta highlights values within the Constitution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recognised the importance of the Constitution Gaurav Diwas and highlighted the importance of abiding by the values set out within the Indian Constitution. She stated that living by the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity would be a fitting homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and other constitution makers.

Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta attended the Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas programme at Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Civic Centre in the august presence of Hon'ble Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi instituted Constitution Day in 2015 to take the Constitution to every Indian, particularly the younger generation, and deepen their understanding of constitutional rights and duties.

Carrying forward the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity is a fitting tribute to Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and all the makers of our Constitution.

Union MoS Shri Harsh Malhotra, MP Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Smt. Darshana Jardosh, Mayor Shri Pravesh Wahi, Prof. Yogesh Singh, Dr. Naresh Trehan and other dignitaries were also present.

@hdmalhotra

@BansuriSwaraj

@DarshanaJardosh

@praveshwahi

@YeDesHaiMera

#SamvidhanGauravDiwas

— CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) November 26, 2026

These values continue to be at the heart of India's democracy. They are designed to ensure that people are treated justly and equally and to foster a spirit of respect. Likewise, the day also emphasised the value of furthering people's knowledge of their constitutional rights and motivating them to carry out their national duties.

Amit Shah also takes part in Constitution Gaurav Diwas

Apart from Rekha Gupta, Amit Shah also attended the Constitution Gaurav Diwas. Other high profile attendees included Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Darshana Jardosh, Mayor Pravesh Wahi, Professor Yogesh Singh and Dr Naresh Trehan, amongst others.

The importance of valuing the Constitution and furthering the strength of India's democracy was emphasised. Throughout the Constitution Gaurav Diwas, the Constitution was recognised as both the basis of and a model for society.

Reasons for the creation of Constitution Day in 2015

In 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Constitution Day with the aim of raising awareness of the Indian Constitution and its value. Particular attention was drawn to this amongst the youth. The day was created so that people could gain knowledge of their constitutional rights and duties as well as the democratic values which underpin India.

Creating people's knowledge of the Constitution is an important way of promoting good citizenship. An educated society is key to a strong democracy as it enables people to recognise both their rights and their shared duties.

Homage to Dr BR Ambedkar and the constitution makers

Furthermore, value was again placed upon the importance of honouring Dr BR Ambedkar and the constitution makers. Their aspirations continue to influence the nation, based on the values of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

By holding Constitution Gaurav Diwas events, the value of the Constitution and good citizenship is being continued. Particular attention is being given to ensuring that these values are applicable for future generations.