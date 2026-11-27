In an unusual incident that has sparked a debate over rules and compassion, a 31-year-old woman in Germany was fined €25 (approximately Rs 2,400) for sitting on a bench at a children's playground without a child. Identified as Hana, the woman was reportedly going through a difficult period when she decided to spend some time alone at a park in Gelsenkirchen.

According to a report by German broadcaster WDR, Hana was speaking to her aunt over the phone when she became emotional and started crying. She had sat on a playground bench hoping to find a quiet spot away from other people. However, three municipal public order officers approached her and asked whether the children playing nearby were hers. When she said they were not, the officers informed her that she had violated local rules and would have to pay a fine.

“I was under enormous pressure at the time because of my studies and financial matters,” Hana told WDR. She added, "I just wanted to be alone and not be seen by anyone."

Under Section 12 of the Gelsenkirchen Public Order Ordinance, playgrounds are reserved for children aged 14 or younger. Adults are permitted to enter only when accompanying children as parents or guardians. However, the notice displayed at the playground does not explicitly state that adults without children cannot sit on the benches.

Woman Questions Lack Of Compassion

Hana initially questioned the penalty, saying, "It would have been enough to simply tell me I wasn't allowed to sit here," she told WAZ.

She further remarked,“Laws and humanity shouldn't be mutually exclusive.” Expressing her disappointment over how the situation was handled, she asked, "Where is the humanity in all this? If you see someone crying, couldn't you first ask, 'Are you alright? Do you need help?'"

Although reluctant, she eventually paid the fine to avoid additional costs.

City Defends €25 Fine

The incident drew criticism from local residents. One witness told WDR,“I find it absurd to punish a woman who just wants to rest for a moment.” Another resident said,“I've lived here for 64 years and have always sat on the bench. No one ever came by to check.”

However, Gelsenkirchen defended the officers' actions. City spokesperson Martin Schulmann said, "The warning fine of 25 euros represents a comparatively mild and proportionate measure."

The city also denied allegations of inappropriate communication by the officers following an investigation.