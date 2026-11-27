MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Ever since the Usman Khawaja memoir reignited the infamous sandpaper saga, new revelations have occurred on almost everyday. Now, it has been reported that Australian veteran spinner Nathan Lyon allegedly suggested ball tampering months after the 2018 scandal in South Africa.

Fresh revelations have emerged that a "senior player" suggested the use of mints or lollies to shine the ball during a Test series against Pakistan in the UAE in October 2018, which was barely six months after the four-match Test tour of South Africa, where Cameron Bancroft, David Warner and Steve Smith were punished for the sandpaper scandal.

This was confirmed by Usman Khawaja when he appeared on The Grade Cricketer podcast a couple of days ago, as he also revealed that the player was on tour of South Africa.

As per a report in The West Australian, citing News Corp, veteran spinner Lyon suggested the use of mints or lollies to shine the ball, which was further rebuked by the then captain Tim Paine and the then coach Justin Langer.

The report added that whether Lyon was joking or not remains unclear, but the thought was also interrupted by a batter, which it identified as Travis Head.

Moreover, the ICC had not permitted the use of a foreign object to shine the ball during that time. It later also banned the use of saliva for shining the ball during the Covid19 pandemic, something which was made permanent a couple of years later.

Meanwhile, Lyon was among the bowling group which had signed a joint agreement in 2021 denying knowledge of the sandpaper plot during the 2018 South Africa series. He has also reportedly been dropped from Australia's Test squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand at home, although there is no ground for calling these two developments linked with each other.

The Sandpaper saga has re-emerged following Usman Khawaja's claims of the whole team knowing about the use of the object during the third Test of the 2018 South Africa series in Cape Town, where Bancroft was seen hiding the object in his trousers.

He also stated that the practice was also underway during the previous Test match in Port Elizabeth. The claims were further backed by David Warner, Bancroft and Chadd Sayers.

However, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc denied any such knowledge, with Josh Hazlewood warning of his retirement if Cummins was removed as skipper.