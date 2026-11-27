MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) will provide 340 million yuan (about $51.01 million) to finance Servolux Group's investment program in Uzbekistan, which involves developing an integrated agro-industrial complex specializing in poultry production and processing, according to the EDB.

The project will cover the entire production chain, from animal feed manufacturing to poultry meat processing, to increase domestic output, create jobs, and expand exports.

The planned facilities will have an annual production capacity of 75,000 tons of poultry meat, 200,000 tons of animal feed and 14,400 tons of processed poultry products.

EDB Management Board Chairman Nikolai Podguzov said the project had already created 1,439 jobs, 96% of which were held by Uzbek citizens. The workforce is expected to exceed 2,000 once the investment program is completed.

He noted that the financing would help increase domestic poultry production, strengthen food security and expand Uzbekistan's export capacity.

Vladislav Sokolov, general director of SERVOLUX CA JV LLC, said international sales were expected to account for 30% of the group's total sales.

The company's products are already sold across Eurasia and Africa, while its future expansion plans include China and the Gulf countries.