MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Andijan region and China's Liaoning province have signed memorandums of understanding to expand cooperation across several sectors, including industry, agriculture, energy, transport and logistics, information technology, tourism and education, at a business forum held in China on November 26.

According to a post on the Telegram channel of Andijan region Governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmonov, the agreements were reached during a business forum titled "Expanding Silk Road Business Opportunities Together" in Shenyang, the capital of Liaoning province. The event brought together representatives of nearly 300 major Chinese businesses and an Andijan delegation led by Governor Shukhratbek Abdurakhmonov.

The forum focused on strengthening trade and investment ties, establishing joint ventures and expanding industrial cooperation between the two regions.

Participants held business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings to discuss direct partnerships between industrial enterprises, potential joint investment projects and ways to increase bilateral trade.

During the forum, the Andijan delegation presented the region's industrial and investment potential, highlighting infrastructure and business opportunities in its special economic and small industrial zones, as well as incentives available to foreign investors.

The memorandums provide for the introduction of modern technologies, increased exports, the establishment of joint production facilities and job creation.

The parties also agreed to establish joint working groups to advance the agreements and regularly monitor the implementation of proposed projects.

Liaoning is one of China's major industrial provinces, with Shenyang serving as an important technological and economic center. Its developed industrial infrastructure, diversified manufacturing base and research capabilities provide opportunities to deepen industrial cooperation with Andijan, attract investment and establish joint ventures.