PORT VILA, Vanuatu, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Titan Options is Titan FX's planned short-duration options product. The product structure is different from CFDs, but the strategic purpose and fit for traders is clear: it gives traders another way to express a market view on FX, gold, and other instruments of their choosing.

Since 2014, Titan FX has provided active traders with high-leverage CFD trading through MT4 and MT5 across hundreds of instruments. The opportunity to add Titan Options came from strong client demand and wanting to strengthen the Titan product ecosystem.

Titan Options complements the existing FX offering. It is designed for a similar profile of active trader but provides a simpler and shorter-term way to take a view on market direction, with the maximum risk, potential payout and timeframe all known before the trade is placed.

The product offers:



Turbo durations ranging from 10 to 55 seconds;

High/Low durations ranging from one minute to 14 hours;

A maximum loss limited to the amount invested;

A predetermined payout when the prediction is correct; and A clearly defined outcome and timeframe before the trade is placed.



Titan FX will continue investing and improving its core CFD offering as well as explore other exciting initiatives that benefit the trading community.

“Titan Options is a new and exciting way for our existing and new clients to engage with the Titan ecosystem. With Titan Options, the amount at stake and the contract duration are known upfront which is something clients have been looking for and we're excited to now offer. It has been built and managed according to the same principles that define Titan FX: transparency, integrity, quality, discipline, and respect for clients and partners.” - Isaac Lai (Chief Growth Officer at Titan FX).

Titan Options Welcome Campaign

To celebrate the official launch of Titan Options on 26 November 2026, Titan FX is introducing a limited-time welcome campaign exclusively for new clients.

Eligible new clients can receive USD 15 or JPY 3,000 in trading credit by opening a Titan Options account and redeeming the promotional code OPTIONS26, with no initial deposit required to receive the reward.

The campaign runs until 31 January 2027, offering new clients an opportunity to experience Titan Options.

For further information, including eligibility and trading requirements, please visit the campaign page:promotions/OPTIONS26

The addition of Titan Options comes off the back of the expansion of the Titan Growth Team as well as the second version of their award-winning brand campaign“Dream Beyond Borders” featuring football icon, Keisuke Honda.

About Titan FX

Titan FX is an online broker providing access to a wide range of financial markets, including foreign exchange, commodities, stock indices, and CFDs.

Through its trading services and brand initiatives, Titan FX continues to create opportunities for traders around the world as they pursue their goals and explore what lies beyond.

Contact

Chief Growth Officer

Isaac Lai

Titan FX

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