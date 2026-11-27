MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Nov 27 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin, during an interaction with 16-year-old Indian AI innovator Raul John Aju in Moscow, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' vision, saying it encourages young people to develop their own solutions and turn them into reality.

The interaction took place at the end of the plenary session of the conference 'Journey to the world of Artificial Intelligence', where Putin asked Aju whether the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a threat to the education process.

Responding to the question, Aju emphasised the need to work alongside AI rather than depend on it entirely, advocating a balanced approach to integrating the technology into education.

Drawing a comparison with calculators, he explained that students should first develop a sound understanding of basic concepts before using technological tools to enhance their learning.

“Thus, artificial intelligence at some stage can be connected to the education process when you are already quite educated, you understand the basics, you understand how you can learn, how to remember,” Aju said.

“Artificial intelligence can help you look for new ideas and find some new meanings. You can do different things like this study, use artificial intelligence, to collect data,” he added.

However, he cautioned that AI was not always a blessing and stressed the importance of using the technology responsibly.

Responding to Aju's explanation, Putin linked the young innovator's work to Prime Minister Modi's vision of ' Make in India', saying,“Ultimately, your work helps you realise the call by Prime Minister Modi, 'Make in India', because it helps young people go out to find their own solutions and implement these solutions.”

Aju also took to Instagram to share his meeting with the Russian President, posting a selfie and a video clip showing him shaking hands with Putin.

“From making my first video in a bathroom at 9 to taking a selfie with President Putin, never in my wildest dreams did I think life would take me here. More than anything I've achieved, I'm grateful for the person this journey has helped me become. Meeting some incredible people at AI Journey (way smarter than me) made me realise how much more I have to learn,” he said, reflecting on his journey as a young content creator and AI innovator.

Thanking the people who have supported him, Aju said,“And to everyone who's been part of this journey, thank you for making a little kid's dreams come true. Still a curious kid, just with a few more stories to tell.”