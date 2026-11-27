MENAFN - IANS) Surat, Nov 27 (IANS) A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly providing his bank account to cyber fraudsters and withdrawing money transferred from a Gujarat-based resident's account after the victim downloaded a fake wedding invitation APK file sent through WhatsApp, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Devendra Malik, a resident of Dharma Nagari Colony in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly allowed cyber fraudsters to use his bank account in exchange for commission.

He retained around 20 per cent of the money withdrawn and handed over the remaining amount to his absconding associates, according to the Surat City Police's Cyber Crime Branch.

The case involves a fraud of Rs 10.02 lakh. Police said the accused and his associates sent the complainant a malicious APK file named 'wedding invitation' through WhatsApp, disguising it as a "genuine wedding invitation".

After the complainant downloaded the file, his mobile phone was allegedly hacked, allowing the fraudsters to transfer Rs 10.02 lakh from his bank account without his knowledge.

The money was subsequently transferred to bank accounts arranged by the accused and his associates and withdrawn through cheques.

Following an investigation into the bank accounts used to withdraw the money, the Cyber Crime Branch conducted technical analysis and traced Malik to Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh.

Malik, who studied up to Class 9 and was employed, had allegedly provided his bank account to the fraudsters to receive the stolen money, withdraw it in cash and pass it on to other members of the network after retaining his commission.

A case has been registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station under Sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, 2008.

The police have cautioned people against downloading APK files received through WhatsApp or other platforms, particularly those circulated in the name of wedding invitations, RTO challans, bank services, customer support, KYC updates, government schemes, appointment bookings and grocery applications.

They have also advised people not to click on suspicious links received through SMS or email.

"Anyone who becomes a victim of financial cyber fraud should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline, 1930, as prompt reporting can improve the chances of freezing the money in the accounts to which it has been transferred," officials added.

- IANS

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