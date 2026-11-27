MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) The DMK on Thursday said it would examine the proposed delimitation legislation before deciding its stand, with party spokesperson T.K.S. Elangovan maintaining that the Central government must first make the details of the Bill public.

Speaking to IANS, Elangovan said the party had opposed the earlier Bill and would assess the new proposal based on the form in which it was introduced.

"Let us see how the Bill is presented. Without that, how can we comment? We had opposed the earlier Bill. We must first examine the form in which the new Bill is introduced, and only then can we decide," he said.

On the Women's Reservation Bill, Elangovan said the legislation had already been passed by the Lok Sabha but was yet to be implemented.

"The Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in the Lok Sabha when the Congress was in power, but the government has not implemented it. Now, they are bringing it up again. Let us see what happens," he said.

He also questioned the government's description of the proposed parliamentary sitting as a special session, arguing that the House would be reconvening the previous session rather than beginning a new one.

“The Parliament session to be reconvened is not a new session but a continuation of the previous one, as it was adjourned without specifying a date. A new session begins only after the President formally concludes the previous session. Since that has not happened, Parliament will reconvene the same session,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress has criticised the Centre's reported plan to convene Parliament to push through a Constitution amendment Bill on delimitation, describing the move as an“insult to and assault on the Constitution”.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, in a social media post, recalled that the government had made the earlier delimitation Bills public on the evening of April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar. He said the Bills failed to secure the required support in Parliament and were defeated on April 17.

“On the evening of Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, the Modi Govt had made the Delimitation Bills public that met their well-deserved fate on the night of April 17, 2026,” Ramesh wrote.

The Congress has maintained that any delimitation exercise must not disadvantage states, particularly those in southern India, and has called for transparent consultations with all political parties before a fresh proposal is brought forward.

In a separate comment on the political situation in Tamil Nadu, Elangovan alleged that several Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionaries and cadres could face arrest over alleged criminal activities.

“All of them are criminals. Many TVK functionaries and cadres may face arrest over their alleged criminal activities. One district secretary has already been arrested, and one or two MLAs are being targeted. They cannot question us. Let us wait and see how many people are arrested in connection with corruption cases,” he said.