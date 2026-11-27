MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 27 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay will have to face trial in an election petition challenging his victory from the Perambur Assembly constituency after the Madras High Court on Friday rejected his plea seeking dismissal of the case.

A bench of Justice V. Lakshminarayanan ruled that the allegations of non-disclosure of income and land ownership details in the Chief Minister's election affidavit warranted examination through a trial and could not be dismissed at the preliminary stage.

The election petition, moved by S. Dinesh, alleges that Vijay failed to make complete and accurate disclosures regarding his financial assets and immovable properties in the affidavit submitted along with his nomination papers.

Opposing the petition, the Chief Minister's legal team maintained that alleged discrepancies in asset declarations did not automatically warrant the invalidation of an election. It contended that the petitioner had not furnished material particulars demonstrating that the alleged omissions had influenced the electoral verdict.

The defence also raised questions over the maintainability of the petition, arguing that Dinesh had not adequately established his status as an elector of the constituency, as required under Section 81 of the Representation of the People Act.

During the hearing, the court questioned whether the alleged non-disclosure of assets worth Rs 30 crore would constitute a corrupt practice, particularly when Vijay had declared assets worth around Rs 600 crore.

Advocate Ashok, appearing for the petitioner, argued that suppression of assets could amount to undue influence under electoral law. He maintained that whether such suppression was deliberate could be determined only during trial.

The petitioner also alleged that Vijay had included government 'poramboke' land among his declared properties. While the court noted that Vijay had produced a sale deed relating to the property, the petitioner's counsel argued that the authenticity of the document and the accuracy of the disclosure required examination.

The petitioner further submitted that the scrutiny of nomination papers by election officials was summary in nature and that discrepancies could subsequently be challenged through an election petition.

Vijay's counsel, however, maintained that non-disclosure of certain assets could not be equated with suppression of criminal antecedents and argued that the alleged discrepancies had no material bearing on voters' decisions.

Rejecting Vijay's application, the High Court allowed the election petition to proceed, leaving the merits of the allegations to be determined during trial. The ruling does not invalidate Vijay's election.