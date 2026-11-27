MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Friday accused the Congress government of betraying dairy farmers, claiming it has purposefully withheld Rs 486 crore in incentives, due to 28.84 lakh milk producers across the state.

The LoP questioned Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar over the delay in releasing the incentives, alleging that not even a single rupee had been deposited into the bank accounts of dairy farmers since August.

He said the government had increased the retail price of milk, claiming that the revision would ensure an additional Rs 7 per litre for farmers. However, despite imposing an additional financial burden on consumers, the government has failed to release the promised incentives to milk producers, he alleged.

"While the Congress government has increased milk prices, putting an additional burden on consumers, it has withheld Rs 486 crore in incentives due to 28.84 lakh dairy farmers who work hard to produce milk," Ashoka said.

Highlighting the difficulties faced by dairy farmers, he said the prices of cattle feed, green fodder and veterinary medicines had increased significantly, pushing up the cost of maintaining livestock. At a time when farmers were struggling to manage rising expenses, the government's failure to release incentives had further compounded their financial difficulties, he said.

Ashoka also cited the district-wise pending incentive amounts, stating that Mandya accounted for Rs 56.1 crore, Hassan Rs 54.3 crore, Tumakuru Rs 53 crore, Mysuru Rs 49.1 crore and Ramanagara Rs 44 crore.

Questioning the reasons behind the delay, he alleged that the government was citing technical issues such as Aadhaar linking and e-KYC verification to justify withholding the payments. He also questioned whether funds meant for dairy farmers were being diverted to manage the financial burden of the government's guarantee schemes.

Ashoka accused the government of being anti-farmer and urged it to honour its commitments and release the pending incentives without further delay.

Notably, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) revised Nandini milk prices with an increase of Rs 8 to Rs 12 per litre, effective November 1, 2026.

The price of curd was also increased by Rs 14 per kg, taking the cost of a one-kg pack from Rs 54 to Rs 68. However, KMF subsequently announced a reduction of Rs 2 per kg, effective November 29, bringing the price of one kg of curd down to Rs 66 and the 500-gm pack from Rs 34 to Rs 33.

IANS

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