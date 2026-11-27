MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India and the United States are moving closer to finalising a bilateral trade agreement, with long-pending issues related to the framework and implementation pathway now beginning to fall into place.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, the minister said the proposed trade pact is close to culmination which signals significant progress in negotiations between the two countries.

"The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which had always held back finalising the deal, are now taking shape," the minister said.

Highlighting India's broader economic performance, Goyal said the government has continued to pursue free trade agreements while simplifying the GST framework and maintaining lower tax rates to support consumption and economic activity.

"Our GST collections continue on an upward trajectory. October recorded an all-time high. Similarly, exports reached a record $90 billion in a single month, something that was unimaginable for India in the past," he said.

The minister also pointed to India's expanding network of trade agreements, noting that several major FTAs are yet to become operational and will provide additional momentum to exports and investment.

Referring to talks with the European Union, Goyal said the proposed India-EU Free Trade Agreement is expected to be concluded later this year and could come into force by March or April next year.

He expressed confidence that both the India-US trade pact and upcoming FTAs would further strengthen India's integration with global markets and enhance opportunities for businesses and exporters.

His remarks come days after the United States proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods under a Section 301 investigation into manufacturing overcapacity.

The US has indicated that the proposed tariff rate could be reduced to 17 per cent if the two countries successfully conclude a reciprocal trade agreement.

India has rejected allegations of having structural excess capacity in any manufacturing sector and has maintained that trade-related concerns should be resolved through ongoing bilateral negotiations.

Despite the tariff proposal, the US continues to remain India's largest export destination. During the first seven months of the current financial year, India's exports to the US stood at $59.52 billion, compared to $52 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.