MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday reiterated his government's commitment to eliminating child marriage, claiming that 6,705 people have faced legal action in the state's sustained crackdown against the social practice since 2021.

In a post on X marking the first-ever International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, Sarma said Assam had pursued a sustained campaign against child marriage, with thousands of arrests and firm action against alleged offenders.

"For Assam, this day holds special significance. Since 2021, we have waged a sustained battle against child marriage, with over 6,000 arrests and firm action against offenders, which continues to date," the Chief Minister said.

Sharing an infographic detailing year-wise arrests, Sarma highlighted the scale of enforcement action his government has taken over the past six years.

According to the figures shared, 132 arrests were recorded in 2021, followed by 278 in 2022 and a sharp increase to 4,853 in 2023. The state recorded 623 arrests in 2024 and 173 in 2025.

In the current year, authorities recorded 646 arrests through October, bringing the cumulative figure in the infographic to 6,705.

Sarma said the government's resolve remained unwavering and stressed that the dignity, rights and future of girls must be protected.

"No child should ever have to sacrifice her childhood to a forced marriage. No girl in Assam will have to compromise with her future - this is my promise," he said.

Assam's intensified crackdown against child marriage gained momentum in February 2023, when police launched a major statewide operation against those allegedly involved in underage marriages.

The campaign has involved action against alleged perpetrators and those facilitating such marriages under applicable laws, including the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on September 4, 2026, declaring November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage. Friday marks the first observance of the day globally.