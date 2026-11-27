MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heartfelt note about his late father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, ahead of his birth anniversary, saying that his memories, words, conduct and teachings continue to remain with the family every moment.

In his blog, Big B spoke about balancing work and other commitments, adding that they could meet again tomorrow as the day marks the birth anniversary of his 'Pujya Babuji'.

“Trying to be ahead of the DAY and date, so have time for other works as well.. other works are equally important... work is important too.. at times work takes preference and thus we lose time and the numbering and the intent.. we could meet tomorrow again..for TOMORROW is pujya babuji janam diwas!

He wrote that there was little else to say except that his father's memories continue to surround them at every moment.

“Aur kuch kehne ko bachka nahi, siwaaye yeh, ki yaadein unki pratipal hum sab par ghoomti rehti hai. Unke shabd unka vyavaar unki seekh toh fir kal...”

The cinema icon is currently seen in“Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise: contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Amitabh is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin's“Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

Widely considered one of the greatest, most accomplished and commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, Big B has starred in over 200 films. He has been called "the Angry Young Man", the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi ke Mahanayak, and Bollywood's Star of the Millennium.

His dominance in the Indian film industry during the 1970s–1980s led the French director François Truffaut to describe him as a "one-man industry".