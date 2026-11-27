MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Delhi Police's North District has traced six Bangladeshi nationals, including two minors, belonging to a family allegedly residing in the national capital without valid passports and visas during a joint intelligence-led operation in the Bara Hindu Rao area, officials said on Friday.

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), Special Task Force (STF) and Foreigners Cell of North District Police following specific information about the suspected unauthorised stay of foreign nationals in Delhi.

According to the police, the joint team conducted a targeted operation near Government Balika School in Bara Hindu Rao and apprehended a man identified as Md. Jahangir Hossain, aged 50.

During questioning, Hossain disclosed that he was a Bangladeshi national and had been residing in India with his family without valid travel and immigration documents. Subsequently, the police traced his five family members and detained them for verification.

The six individuals were identified as Md. Jahangir Hossain (50), Kohinoor (40), Noor Mohammad (20), Aasif (18), and two minor family members aged 12 and 10.

The police said that documents establishing the Bangladeshi nationality of all six individuals were obtained during verification and placed on record. Further verification established that they had been residing in India without valid passports and visas.

As part of the prescribed procedure, all six individuals underwent medical examination at Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in Delhi. On November 26, they were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, for further proceedings.

In its press release, Delhi Police stated that the FRRO, after examining the nationality verification documents and the report submitted, issued a Restriction Order under Section 7(2)(f)(ii) and (iii) of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, read with Paragraph 8 of the Immigration and Foreigners Order, 2025.

“In compliance with the order, the movement of all six individuals has been restricted to Sewa Sadan, Shahjada Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, Delhi, pending further proceedings,” the police said.

According to the police, the family had been residing in the Azad Market area of Sadar Bazar, Delhi. Their permanent address was recorded as Village Tripurdi, Post Office Aminpur, Police Station Sonargaon, District Narayanganj, Bangladesh.