An Irish man who left his 9-to-5 job at 29 is travelling across countries on a bicycle, and his adventure has now brought him to India. Shane has taken up a challenge to explore 100 villages across the country, documenting the people, food, culture and everyday stories he encounters.

Instead of settling into a fixed home, Shane now lives in a tent as he travels. He carries a camera and drone to record his experiences and share videos on social media. His journey began in Afghanistan, which he recently finished exploring before arriving in India.

Watch the viral video here:

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A post shared by Shashank sharma (@shashankvibess)

Irish Traveller's 100-Village Challenge

Shane's plans came to wider attention after content creator Shashank Sharma spotted him with his bicycle in Delhi. Curious about his journey, Sharma spoke to him and later shared their interaction on Instagram.

Shane said he plans to cycle from Delhi towards southern India before continuing to Sri Lanka. His aim is to visit 100 Indian villages and capture local people's lives, food, culture and stories. He hopes to complete the challenge within three months.

Sharing the video, Sharma wrote: "An Irish guy cycling across 100 Indian villages… That's some solo travel inspiration".

Shane thanked Sharma for the interaction in a response to the post and described the journey ahead as his biggest challenge so far. He said India's sheer size had surprised him and that he was excited to explore the country and share his experiences.

Taj Mahal Is On His India Itinerary

Shane has explored only Delhi so far, but he already has other destinations on his list. Asked by a social media user which Indian city seemed most exciting, he said Goa looked interesting. He added that visiting the Taj Mahal was among the first things he wanted to do.

After cycling through India, Shane plans to travel to Sri Lanka to meet his sister. The trip is also an opportunity to experience communities and document everyday life across regions.

Social Media Reacts To Shane's Journey

The Instagram video attracted users who admired his decision to leave a regular job and embrace a life centred on travel. Several wished him well, while others praised his adventurous spirit and the way he seemed to make an extraordinary lifestyle look effortless.

Shane's 100-village plan offers a different way of exploring India, placing local encounters and stories at the centre instead of focusing only on popular tourist destinations. As he pedals south, viewers will be watching to see which people, places and experiences become part of his travel diary.