MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh continued their impressive medal-winning spree at the 1st Youth Artistic Gymnastics National Championships, stamping their authority on Day 3 by clinching the Grade 9 Out-Age and In-Age team titles, respectively, at INS Hamla.

Maharashtra produced a commanding display of precision, power and consistency to top the Grade 9 Out-Age team standings with 177.400 points. Uttar Pradesh put up a spirited challenge to finish runners-up with 173.199, while West Bengal secured third place with 154.035.

Maharashtra's Prasad Santosh Salap was the standout performer in the Out-Age category, combining technical finesse with remarkable execution to capture the individual all-around crown with 63.633 points.

His teammate Aadesh Waghchoude delivered a strong performance to finish second with 61.501, while Services' Ayush Nath claimed third place with 60.900.

Prasad further underlined his dominance in the apparatus finals, displaying exceptional control, strength and composure to sweep four gold medals. He topped the Pommel Horse, Still Rings, Parallel Bars and Horizontal Bar events, showcasing his versatility across the apparatus. Haryana's Ritik impressed with his floor routine to claim the Floor Exercise title, while Services' Tushar Khanra emerged victorious in the vault.

In the Grade 9 In-Age competition, Uttar Pradesh produced an equally impressive team performance, accumulating 194.533 points to secure the championship. Services finished a close second with 185.466, narrowly edging Odisha (GFI-2), who finished third with 185.366.

Maharashtra's Jeet Santosh Chavan delivered a polished all-around performance, blending fluid transitions, assured landings and technical precision to clinch the individual title with an impressive 67.034 points. Uttar Pradesh's Yatharth Kesharwani finished second with 65.634, while his teammate Kush secured third place with 65.533 in a closely contested battle.

Jeet continued his golden run in the apparatus finals, displaying excellent rhythm and control to capture the Floor Exercise and Pommel Horse titles. Yatharth showcased his strength and execution to top the Still Rings and Horizontal Bar.

Uttar Pradesh's Ujjwal Kumar Pandit produced a commanding parallel bars routine to claim gold. Karnataka's Sai Daksh Mohan Kadam rounded off the apparatus champions by topping the vault.