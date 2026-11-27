MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korea have discussed steps to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion in the coming years, finalize key provisions of a free trade agreement, and expand investment cooperation, between Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov and South Korean Ambassador Won Do-yeon in Tashkent on November 26

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the meeting focused on implementing agreements reached during a high-level visit in September. Bilateral trade turnover increased by 7.4% year-on-year to $1.6 billion in the first 10 months of 2026.

The parties agreed to finalize coordination of the key provisions of the proposed free trade agreement and identified further steps toward establishing a specialized industrial zone for South Korean companies in Uzbekistan.

They also reviewed potential projects in critical minerals, artificial intelligence, and mechanical engineering, agreeing to develop a portfolio of projects in the critical minerals sector.

The 13th meeting of the Uzbek-South Korean Intergovernmental Committee and a business roundtable involving companies engaged in mineral extraction and processing are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027.

Uzbekistan and South Korea established diplomatic relations in January 1992, and their ties were elevated to a special strategic partnership in 2019. Since then, cooperation has expanded across trade, investment, industrial production, energy, healthcare, education, and technology.

South Korean investment has become an important part of Uzbekistan's industrial development. More than 700 companies with South Korean capital operate in the country, while cumulative Korean investment has exceeded $8 billion, according to official Uzbek sources. The two countries have also expanded cooperation through joint industrial projects, development financing, and technical assistance.