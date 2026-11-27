

Exosens secures a major order for the supply of 6,000 5G image intensifier tubes for integration into fused night vision binoculars under Germany's Future Soldier program (IdZ-ES), supporting the Bundeswehr's infantry modernization efforts

The order underscores the growing adoption of Exosens' 5G night vision technology among European armed forces, reinforcing its technological leadership Exosens strengthens its role as a key ITAR-free technology partner to NATO and allies, enabling the deployment of advanced night vision systems for augmented soldiers



Press release, Mérignac (France), 27 November 2026 – Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces that it has secured a major order for the supply of 6,000 5G image intensifier tubes for integration into fused night vision binoculars under the German Armed Forces' Future Soldier program (Infanterist der Zukunft-Erweitertes System – IdZ-ES). Deliveries are expected to begin in early 2027 and extend over several years.

Led by Rheinmetall as prime contractor, Germany's IdZ-ES program equips infantry soldiers with an integrated system of advanced communications, protective equipment and optical technologies. It is designed to improve how soldiers move, perceive their surroundings and operate together as part of a connected force. Night vision is an essential element of this approach, enabling field operations when visibility deteriorates.

By combining image intensification with thermal imaging while also displaying augmented reality information, fused night vision binoculars provide augmented soldiers with a more comprehensive understanding of their tactical environment. Exosens enables these capabilities by providing high-performance 5G image intensifier tubes forming the low-light imaging core of the devices deployed under the program, enhancing operational readiness.

“This major order demonstrates the growing adoption of our 5G technology among European armed forces as they strengthen their night vision capabilities. We are proud to support the Bundeswehr's Future Soldier program with our most advanced image intensifier technology for integration into next-generation fused night vision binoculars. This underscores our technological leadership as the world's largest supplier of ITAR-free image intensifier tubes, addressing dismounted soldiers' growing need for mission-critical night vision capabilities in modern conflicts,” said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

Exosens' high-performance 5G image intensifier tubes deliver enhanced image quality, extended detection ranges and superior visual comfort, even in very low-light conditions. Exceptional contrast and sharper detail help dismounted soldiers detect, recognize and identify targets, better perceive terrain contours, and maintain situational awareness. These capabilities meet stringent operational requirements of next-generation night vision systems, enabling soldiers to operate more effectively.

Building on its technological leadership, Exosens combines field-proven operational performance, reliability and quality with scalable industrial capabilities to meet growing demand for advanced night vision solutions, driven by modernization programs undertaken by NATO and allied armed forces.

Financial calendar

22/02/2027: FY 2026 results (before market opening).



About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and imaging solutions such as digital cameras, ion, electron, neutron and gamma-ray detectors as well as image intensifier tubes. This enables Exosens to address complex challenges in extremely demanding environments by providing its customers with tailor-made solutions. Thanks to its sustained investment, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D activities carried out at 13 sites across Europe and North America and more than 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS – ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: .

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