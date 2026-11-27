CyanConnode PCB Line

The acquisition brings communications technology under Esyasoft's ownership, integrating meters, connectivity and software to help utilities prepare for AMI 2.0

- Dr. Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Esyasoft, the UAE-headquartered energy transition technology company, has completed its acquisition of CyanConnode Holdings PLC, the UK smart metering communications specialist. The acquisition brings CyanConnode's communications technology and expertise under Esyasoft's ownership, strengthening its ability to integrate connectivity with its existing metering and digital platforms to address emerging demand for next-generation advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI 2.0.

The combination brings together a critical set of capabilities: meters in the field, the communications networks that connect them, and the software that turns their readings into operational insight. Bringing the capabilities together supports a more coordinated approach to product development, system integration and long-term network operations.

The deal comes as smart metering enters a new phase. Growing electricity demand from AI infrastructure and electric vehicles is making reliable energy supply and better visibility of the grid increasingly critical. Utilities need more timely insight into when, where and how power is consumed to manage changing demand patterns. This is driving the need for next-generation metering that combines dependable connectivity, edge computing and real-time analytics, allowing data to be processed closer to its source and supporting faster operational decisions. As the industry moves towards AMI 2.0, smart meters are taking on a broader role in helping utilities anticipate demand, detect emerging issues and operate more responsive, resilient networks.

Reliable Connectivity Across Diverse Markets

CyanConnode's Omnimesh platform combines cellular and narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh communications on one head-end system, so each meter can use the link best suited to its location. Self-forming, self-healing RF mesh networks reach basements, meter rooms and areas with poor cellular coverage, while cellular connects scattered and remote meters directly. CyanConnode has delivered more than 5 million endpoints for utilities in India, the UK, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Combined with Esyasoft's meters, head-end systems, meter data management, analytics and managed services, the offering spans deployment, connectivity and long-term network operations. Esyasoft serves more than 40 utilities, with more than 100 million connected endpoints across 10+ countries, and will bring the combined offering to utilities across its international markets.

From data to decisions

Reliable data allows utilities to act earlier. Meter data management validates readings and flags anomalies before bills are issued, protecting billing accuracy and consumer confidence. Analytics help operators forecast peak loads, spot unusual consumption, identify early warning signs of network problems and reduce the risk or impact of outages. For water utilities, the same data helps locate leaks and conditions that could indicate a pipe burst.

“The next chapter of smart metering is not about installing more devices. It is about bringing decision making capabilities to the edge and turning trusted data into better decisions”, said Dr. Bipin Chandra, Founder and Group CEO of Esyasoft.“By bringing CyanConnode into Esyasoft, we are combining proven communications technology with the scale, software and operational expertise utilities need to modernise critical infrastructure. Our ambition is to help utilities move beyond deployment towards measurable performance, stronger consumer trust and more resilient energy systems.”



PR Team

Another Circus

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Esyasoft Completes CyanConnode Acquisition, Uniting Technology and Expertise to Advance Next-Generation Smart Metering News Provided By PR Team, Another Circus November 27, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Energy Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.