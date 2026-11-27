Spectra Fulfillment provides white-glove fulfillment, packaging, and kitting services for businesses and healthcare organizations.

Organized warehouse storage with pallet racking systems for efficient inventory management and fulfillment operations.

Spectrafulfillment, a Columbia, SC provider, focuses on medical kitting for healthcare organizations needing reliable, accurate, high-quality packaging.

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Healthcare organizations and companies that manufacture and distribute non-medication types of medical products, devices, marketing collateral, and supplies require unusual levels of reliability from the third-party services providers with which they contract. The nature of medical supplies demands accurate kitting, careful packaging, and on-time delivery, and many of the items also have specific handling requirements that must be followed during inventory management.Spectra has provided fulfillment services, including kitting and pick and pack services, for clients in highly demanding industries for over two decades. In that time, the leadership and the fulfillment team as a whole have gained a reputation for dependability. Their attention to detail, commitment to following each client's strict SOPs, and real-world knowledge of the fulfillment industry position them as powerful partners for clients with high standards.At the beginning of 2027, Spectra will be a leader in the southeastern US region for medical kitting services. Organizations that need to store and ship medical devices, kits, and various products to end users across the United States and the world, will find the Spectra team to be capable of handling their inventory management, kitting, and shipping needs at a very high level of expertise.Spectra's fulfillment facility, located in central South Carolina just a short distance from Charleston, Atlanta, Charlotte, and halfway between New York and Miami, is climate controlled, secure, and ideally organized for medical product fulfillment. It is also an FDA registered facility. While many standard third-party logistics providers lack the experience and infrastructure to accommodate unusual inventory management requests, Spectra regularly incorporates these processes into their monthly contracts with clients. Spot testing, inspections, labeling, and assembly are some of the most common added services that Spectra provides for clients in the healthcare space.Another important benefit that Spectra offers to its healthcare clients is high visibility into their current inventory. A dedicated online portal is set up for each client, which can be used to access real-time inventory levels and generate reports about past activity.Spectra's medical kitting activities are governed by strict internal quality control measures. Accuracy of orders is a top priority, and the Spectra pick and pack team uses a variety of methods to ensure that each shipment contains the right items, the right quantity, and the right packaging to keep it safe until it is delivered to the end user.Spectra's decades of experience with fulfillment for high value and mission critical products establish a great track record and resume for clients who are looking for a dependable medical kitting and fulfillment partner. Healthcare organizations can explore Spectra's various services on their website, and by contacting the organization directly, they can discuss launching a pilot program for an in-person look at how a partnership would look and feel.Spectra's fulfillment facility is currently taking on new B2B and B2C clients in the healthcare industry and looks forward to expanding this aspect of their service in 2027.

Walter M. Kohn, CEO

Spectra

+1 803-799-9140

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SPECTRA ANNOUNCES SPECIALIZATION IN MEDICAL KITTING AND FULFILLMENT News Provided By PalmettoSoft November 27, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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