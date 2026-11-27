Sashikumar brings extensive global technology and business leadership experience to support Pomolabs as it scales its AI-native vision for hospitality.

- Binu Mathews, Chief Executive Officer, IDS Next

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sashikumar Sreedharan has joined the Advisory Board of Pomolabs, an IDS Next company, bringing extensive experience in technology leadership, business transformation and building strategies for growth.

Sashikumar is the President and Chief Business Officer of Sarvam, India's frontier AI lab, and also serves on its Board. Prior to this, he was the Country Managing Director of Google Cloud India and Chief Operating Officer of Google Cloud Asia.

Over the course of his career, Sashikumar has worked at the intersection of technology, innovation and business, holding positions as the Country Managing Director of Microsoft, Worldwide Head of Consulting Services Delivery at SAP and as the CEO of Happiest Minds. His ability to connect technology strategy with tangible business outcomes will bring an important perspective to Pomolabs as the company expands its AI solutions for the hospitality industry.

Binu Mathews, President and Co-Founder of Pomolabs, said,“We are thrilled to welcome Sashi to the Advisory Board as Pomolabs enters its next phase of expansion. His deep global acumen in AI strategy and proven track record as a technology executive will be invaluable as we sharpen our business strategy, scale our ambitions and build AI solutions that deliver real value to the hospitality industry.”

As an advisor, Sashikumar's experience in aligning technology with business priorities will support Pomolabs as it works with hospitality businesses to unlock meaningful outcomes from AI.

The growing role of AI in travel highlights the opportunity for innovation in hospitality. According to Phocuswright (July 2026), 33% of travellers now use generative AI platforms for trip research, signalling a shift in how travellers discover and plan their journeys.

In this climate, Sashikumar's addition to the Pomolabs team will further strengthen an Advisory Board bringing together diverse expertise to lead the next stage of growth for the industry.

About Pomolabs

Pomolabs, an IDS Next company, develops next-generation solutions designed to transform hospitality technology ecosystems into intelligent, connected, and action-oriented systems. Built by experts who understand hospitality, Pomolabs' AI-native operating system follows a three-pillar approach to help improve hotel operations: increase revenue, reduce costs, and improve guest experiences. Visit for more information.

About IDS Next

IDS Next is a global leader in hospitality technology, offering cloud-native ERP solutions for hotels, restaurants, wellness, and banquets sectors. The company powers 300,000+ rooms, 220+ hotel chains, 25,000+ POS outlets, 300+ wellness and leisure venues, and 6,500+ banquet venues. Integrating with 350+ technology partners, IDS Next prioritises a customer-centric approach to deliver mobile-first SaaS solutions. The company has a presence in 50+ countries across Africa, the Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The customer portfolio includes Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, Choice Hotels, and Louvre Hotels Group. For more information, visit .

Tanya Girdhar

IDS Next

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Pomolabs Welcomes Sashikumar Sreedharan as Advisory Board Member News Provided By IDS Next Business Solutions Pvt Ltd November 27, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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