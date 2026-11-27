Indianapolis Motor Speedway officially licensed 'Liberty' Race jacket by PIT LANE CLOTHING.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Officially Licensed High-Top Sneakers by PIT LANE CLOTHING

Indianapolis Motor Speedway 500 Race Jacket by PIT LANE CLOTHING

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway's legendary heritage meets contemporary fashion in a premium streetwear collection by PIT LANE CLOTHING.

- Jack Atley, Founder & Managing Director, PIT LANE CLOTHINGMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Premium streetwear brand PIT LANE CLOTHING has announced an official apparel licensing agreement with Indianapolis Motor Speedway, bringing the history and identity of one of the world's most celebrated sporting institutions into a new collection of premium contemporary fashion.Home to the Indianapolis 500 and more than a century of motorsport history, Indianapolis Motor Speedway is one of the most recognisable venues in international sport. The agreement enables PIT LANE CLOTHING to present an officially licensed apparel collection celebrating that extraordinary heritage through modern streetwear design.The collections span across jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, polo shirts and sneakers, incorporating officially licensed Speedway imagery and artwork across a coordinated range of premium apparel.Rather than conventional motorsport merchandise, the collaboration has been conceived as contemporary fashion, combining the cultural significance of Indianapolis Motor Speedway with refined design, modern silhouettes and everyday wearability.For PIT LANE CLOTHING, the agreement represents a natural extension of the brand's identity, which brings firsthand racing experience into clothing intended for life beyond the circuit.“Our ambition is not simply to celebrate the Speedway's remarkable history, but to honour it through contemporary fashion that is authentic, distinctive and worthy of its standing as one of the world's great sporting icons,” said Jack Atley, founder of PIT LANE CLOTHING.Established in 2020, PIT LANE CLOTHING was founded by Atley, an internationally award-winning photographer and competitive racing driver. His career at the highest levels of international sports photography, combined with his own experience behind the wheel, has helped shape the brand's distinctive connection to motorsport.An Australian founded streetwear brand, PIT LANE CLOTHING's connection to motorsport goes far beyond design inspiration. Every garment is tested by real racing drivers during race weekends, putting the clothing through the demands of competitive motorsport before it reaches customers. If a garment fails at the track, it is not offered for sale to the public.The result is something rare in contemporary fashion: genuine authenticity, built on real racing experience rather than simply being inspired by it.The Indianapolis Motor Speedway collection brings that philosophy to one of the most celebrated names in international sport, translating the Speedway's remarkable history and visual identity into apparel designed to be worn well beyond race day.The officially licensed Indianapolis Motor Speedway collection is presented through PIT LANE CLOTHING's international online store at , making the range accessible to customers worldwide.ABOUT PIT LANE CLOTHINGPIT LANE CLOTHING is an Australian-founded premium streetwear brand established in 2020 by internationally award-winning photographer and competitive racing driver Jack Atley.Inspired by the precision, passion and spirit of motorsport, PIT LANE CLOTHING creates premium contemporary fashion designed for everyday life. The brand uses real race car drivers to test its clothing during race weekends before any garment is offered to the public.If an item fails to meet the brand's standards, it is not sold.PIT LANE CLOTHING is an official licensee of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, creating a premium apparel collection that brings the heritage of one of the world's most celebrated sporting institutions into contemporary fashion.- ENDS -High-resolution editorial only photographs and additional media materials available at:Additional background information and interviews with PIT LANE CLOTHING founder Jack Atley are available upon request.

MEDIA RELATIONS - Pit Lane Clothing

PIT LANE CLOTHING

+61 403 357 122

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Licensing Agreement Announced by PIT LANE CLOTHING News Provided By PIT LANE CLOTHING November 27, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.