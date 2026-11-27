Attendance tells you who is in. Fab ERP tells you what is possible.

Mobile-first Attendance links staff and contractor crews to skill availability, expected output and WhatsApp-ready muster reports.

JAIPUR, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fab ERP has introduced a mobile-first Attendance module that connects daily workforce tracking directly with expected production capacity for Indian manufacturers and OEMs.Across small and mid-sized industrial units in India, attendance kept in physical muster registers, spreadsheets, or generic HR applications answers only a basic headcount question. On an active manufacturing floor, however, knowing how many workers reported for a shift does not show whether the right mix of skilled operators is available to meet delivery commitments, particularly in plants that run permanent company staff alongside several external contractor crews.Accessible on both smartphones and desktop browsers, the Attendance module brings direct employees and contractor-managed teams into a single operational workspace. Supervisors mark and update daily attendance from their phones, while the system projects expected daily and weekly production output from active crew strength and recent trends. Management can also view role-wise skill availability across the floor and watch multi-day attendance patterns to address staffing shortages before they stall schedules."On a manufacturing floor, attendance is not merely an administrative headcount. It determines what a plant can realistically produce that day," said Mukund Totla, Founder of Fab ERP. "By connecting morning roll call directly to expected production and skill availability across both direct staff and contractor crews, business owners can identify capacity gaps early in the shift rather than discovering delays at the dispatch gate."To simplify monthly administration, daily phone entries compile into a structured monthly muster featuring attendance averages, automatic weekly offs, and configurable Indian gazetted holidays. Individual staff and contractor records include Call and WhatsApp options shared across devices, and administrators can generate company-branded Attendance Muster PDFs, complete with staff totals and contractor-wise breakdowns, for sharing via WhatsApp or email.Fab ERP operates across web and mobile devices. Further information on the platform and its workforce management capabilities is available at , and a two-minute product overview can be viewed at .About Fab ERPFab ERP is a customisable business management platform built for Indian manufacturers, OEMs, and business owners. Available on web and mobile, it integrates purchase order intake, production tracking, age-wise receivables, daily workforce attendance, customisable dispatch documentation, an encrypted company vault, and Fabio, an AI assistant supporting English, Hinglish, and Hindi. Start a free trial at .Follow Fab ERPWebsite:Facebook:Instagram:LinkedIn:X (Twitter):YouTube: @inFabERPMedia ContactMukund Totla, Founder, Fab ERP.../contact

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Fab ERP Links Daily Staff and Contractor Attendance to Expected Production Capacity for Indian Manufacturers News Provided By Pankaj Fabricators November 27, 2026, 06:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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