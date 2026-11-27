Golf Black Friday Deals

Recently featured by Plugged In Golf and Golfheadz, Par x Design brings Black Friday savings beyond the bag with premium golf wall art and modern golf gifts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The best golf Black Friday deals of 2026 aren't limited to clubs, equipment, and apparel. Par x Design, a contemporary golf art brand designed in San Francisco, is bringing Black Friday savings into the home with 30% off sitewide and a complimentary 16 × 24-inch art print valued at $85 on purchases of $100 or more.Recently featured in Plugged In Golf's 2026 Holiday Gift Guide, the brand offers a design-forward alternative to traditional golf gifts through its collections of premium golf wall art, editorial photography, and contemporary framed prints.Black Friday Golf Deals Beyond the BagWhile many Black Friday golf sales focus on equipment and performance, Par x Design explores the connection between golf, contemporary design, and the spaces golfers live in.The brand's collections draw inspiration from the landscapes, architecture, rituals, and evolving culture of the game. From editorial golf course photography and minimalist compositions to bold graphic artwork, each collection offers a distinct interpretation of golf through design.Created for home offices, living spaces, studios, and golf simulator rooms, the artwork reflects a modern approach to golf-inspired interiors that extends beyond traditional clubhouse decor.Unique Golf Gifts for the Golfer Who Has EverythingFinding a meaningful gift for a golfer can be challenging, particularly for those who already have their preferred clubs, apparel, and accessories.Par x Design offers an alternative through its selection of golf photography prints, contemporary graphics, and framed golf art. The collections allow holiday shoppers to give something personal to the recipient's connection with the game while complementing the aesthetic of their home.With the addition of a complimentary $85 art print on qualifying Black Friday purchases, shoppers can select artwork for a gift while receiving an additional piece for their own space or another golfer.Recognized Within the Modern Golf CommunityAlongside its recent inclusion in Plugged In Golf's holiday gift guide, Par x Design was featured in an Instagram carousel by Golfheadz.The recent coverage reflects the brand's position within the intersection of golf, lifestyle, and contemporary design, introducing its collections to golfers looking for ways to express their connection to the game beyond the course.Premium Golf Art, Designed to LastPar x Design combines contemporary compositions with fine art paper, archival printing, and museum-style framing.Framed artwork features solid wood frames, optical-grade acrylic, acid-free backing, and ready-to-hang. The brand places equal emphasis on the quality of its materials and the creative direction behind each piece.A satisfaction guarantee and replacement policy for artwork damaged in transit provide additional confidence for holiday shoppers purchasing art online.Par x Design Black Friday Sale 2026The brand's 2026 Black Friday promotion includes:30% off sitewide across all golf art collections.A complimentary 16 × 24-inch art print valued at $85 on purchases of $100 or more.Savings across golf photography, contemporary graphic prints, and premium framed artwork.A satisfaction guarantee.For shoppers comparing the best Black Friday golf deals of 2026, Par x Design offers an alternative to traditional golf purchases, combining seasonal savings with artwork rooted in the culture of the game.The Black Friday promotion is available through the Par x Design online store.About Par x DesignPar x Design is a contemporary golf art brand designed in San Francisco. Positioned at the intersection of sport, design, and culture, the brand creates premium golf photography, graphic prints, and framed artwork for design-first homes.Through considered composition, premium materials, and a contemporary perspective on the game, Par x Design brings golf culture into spaces beyond the clubhouse.Art for the modern golfer.

Eric Woo

Par x Design

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Black Friday Golf Deals 2026: Par x Design Offers 30% Off Modern Golf Art and Free Print with Purchases $100+. News Provided By Par x Design November 27, 2026, 06:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.