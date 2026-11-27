MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ecer integrates AI customer service, intelligent inquiry management and data insights to help exporters improve efficiency and expand globally.

BEIJING, CHINA, CHINA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As global trade undergoes profound changes and digital technologies reshape international commerce, small and medium-sized exporters face growing pressure to overcome traditional operational challenges and remain competitive in international markets. Ecer ( ), a mobile-first global B2B trade platform, is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into key export business processes to help Chinese manufacturers and exporters reach international buyers, improve operational efficiency and build sustainable growth.

Through AI-powered customer service, intelligent inquiry management and data-driven insights, Ecer is helping businesses develop more efficient approaches to international expansion and adapt to the evolving demands of global trade.

AI-Powered Customer Service Enables Around-the-Clock Global Communication

Managing inquiries across different time zones and languages has long been a challenge for exporters. Ecer's AI customer service system combines real-time translation with industry-specific knowledge to help businesses respond to international buyer inquiries around the clock. By reducing communication delays, the system helps exporters maintain engagement with potential customers beyond conventional business hours.

Shenzhen Calinmeter Co., Ltd., an exporter specializing in outdoor furniture, experienced these challenges firsthand. According to the company's representative, overseas inquiries received late at night or in the early morning often had to wait until the next business day for a response. During that time, some prospective buyers had already moved on to other suppliers.

After adopting Ecer's AI customer service system, the company improved its ability to engage with overseas buyers outside regular working hours. In one instance, a buyer from Brazil sent an inquiry in Portuguese at 3 a.m. The AI system translated the message immediately and continued the conversation by addressing questions about product specifications, minimum order quantities and delivery schedules.

By the time the company's sales team took over the conversation the following morning, the buyer's requirements and purchasing interests were already clearer, providing a stronger foundation for follow-up discussions and potential order conversion.

The company's representative described the system as effectively providing an additional multilingual sales team available around the clock.

From Automation to Intelligence: Giving Teams More Time for Growth

Beyond customer communication, AI-powered workflow automation can reduce the time employees spend on repetitive administrative tasks, allowing sales teams to focus more on customer development, strategic planning and business growth.

Fuan Zhongzhi Pump Co., Ltd. previously required its sales staff to spend considerable time organizing inquiries, entering customer information and preparing quotations. These routine activities left less time for meaningful customer engagement and business development.

After introducing Ecer's AI workflow automation solutions, the company began using automated processes to handle repetitive operational tasks. This allowed its sales team to devote more attention to developing key accounts and analyzing market opportunities.

According to the company, the amount of time employees could dedicate to meaningful customer communication increased significantly, while new customer development gained momentum. The experience demonstrates how workflow automation can help exporters improve operational efficiency while making better use of their human resources.

Beyond Transactions: Using Data Intelligence to Support Sustainable Business

AI can also help exporters make more informed decisions by identifying patterns in buyer preferences, market activity and inquiry behavior. As data accumulates over time, businesses can use these insights to refine product positioning, adjust pricing strategies and plan inventory more proactively.

Guangzhou Xinyuan Hengye Power Transmission Device Co., Ltd. has used Ecer's data intelligence capabilities to support its business decisions. By analyzing buyer preferences and inquiry patterns across different markets, the company gained a clearer understanding of regional demand.

Based on these insights, the company adjusted its product presentation and quotation strategies and made inventory preparations in response to anticipated changes in demand in selected markets.

According to the company's representative, its approach to business development has gradually shifted from passively waiting for inquiries to making decisions based on market data and emerging trends. This has provided a more structured foundation for operational planning and helped the company strengthen its ability to respond to market uncertainty.

Building the Next Generation of AI-Enabled Global Trade

An Ecer representative noted that integrating AI into real-world export operations is becoming increasingly important for businesses seeking to remain competitive in global markets. The company aims to support exporters through practical digital solutions that address their needs throughout the international trade process.

As AI technologies continue to evolve, Ecer is expanding its efforts to integrate intelligent tools into customer engagement, business operations and market analysis. By combining technology with practical export experience, the platform seeks to help more Chinese manufacturers overcome traditional barriers to international trade, strengthen their global competitiveness and identify new opportunities for sustainable growth.

About Ecer

Founded in 2009, Ecer is a premier mobile-first B2B trade marketplace dedicated to making international trade simpler and helping Chinese manufacturers expand their global reach. By combining AI, big data and comprehensive digital trade solutions, Ecer enables small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to overcome cross-border trade barriers, connect with global buyers and develop new business opportunities.

Through AI-powered buyer matching, multilingual customer service, digital marketing and integrated trade tools, Ecer helps businesses streamline operations, improve efficiency and accelerate their growth in international markets.

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Ecer Helps Businesses Expand Globally With AI-Powered Solutions for Smarter Export Growth News Provided By Beijing SilkRoad SCM Co.,Ltd November 27, 2026, 06:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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