MENAFN - IANS) Melbourne, Nov 27 (IANS) Authorities on Friday warned that large parts of Australia are facing an increased bushfire risk during the upcoming summer.

The national summer bushfire outlook released on Friday by the Australian and New Zealand National Council for Fire and Emergency Services, the peak body representing firefighting services across the two countries, predicted a heightened risk of fire in six of Australia's eight states and territories.

It said that increased risk was driven by persistent low soil moisture, high fuel loads and forecast dry conditions, with summer rainfall expected to be below average across northern and southeastern Australia, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The outlook said that the majority of the southeastern state of Victoria as well as smaller regions in New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, the island state of Tasmania and the Northern Territory have increased risk of fire.

Australia's long-range forecast for summer released on Thursday by the Bureau of Meteorology said that the season will likely be warmer than usual across Australia amid El Nino and positive Indian Ocean Dipole events, both of which are linked to warmer Australian summers.

On Wednesday, a life-threatening bushfire emergency was declared on an island off the southeast coast of the Australian mainland, with residents told that it is too late to leave.

The fire service in the state of Tasmania said in an emergency warning issued at 10:43 am local time on Wednesday that an uncontrolled fire on Flinders Island was threatening lives and homes.

It said that residents and visitors in the affected area on the island's northwest coast need to act immediately to survive.

"It is too late to leave. Fire is threatening evacuation routes, and leaving now will put your life in danger. You must take shelter before the fire arrives; do not try to actively fight the fire at this point," the warning said.

Flinders Island is between the southeastern mainland state of Victoria and the main Tasmanian island in the Bass Strait. The emergency warning issued on Wednesday covered an area that had a population of about 43 people at the time of the 2021 national census.

The warning said that people in the area should shelter in a room with clear exits, close all doors and windows and turn off air conditioners.

"Thick smoke, and showers of embers may cause fires around you. Spot fires may threaten your home before the main fire arrives," it said.

The fire was sparked by lightning strikes in a nature reserve and had burned about 3,000 hectares of land, according to figures released on Tuesday.