MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Friday questioned the Union government over the decision to convene a four-day Parliament sitting without Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business, asking whether Parliament belongs to the government.

In a post on X, Gogoi criticised the government's decision, pointing out that the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a bulletin announcing that the House would reconvene on November 30 but would not have Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during the four-day sitting.

"Does the Parliament belong to Modi-Shah?" Gogoi asked, questioning the absence of these key parliamentary proceedings.

He also highlighted the timing of the decision, noting that the bulletin was issued on November 26, the day the country observed Constitution Day in honour of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

"Yesterday when the entire country paid homage to Dr. Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the Lok Sabha issued a bulletin for a short 4-day Parliament session without any question hour, zero hour or private member bill," the Congress leader said.

According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat bulletin dated November 26, the second part of the Eighth Session of the 18th Lok Sabha will commence at 11 a.m. on November 30. The House had been adjourned sine die on August 13.

As per the provisional schedule, the Lok Sabha will meet on November 30 and December 1, 2 and 3, subject to government business.

The bulletin explicitly states there will be no Question Hour, Zero Hour or Private Members' Business during these sittings.

The announcement has raised questions from the Opposition over the limited duration of the sitting and the absence of opportunities for MPs to raise questions, flag public issues and introduce private members' legislation.

The government is yet to publicly detail the complete legislative and business agenda for the four-day sitting.