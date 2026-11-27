MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement that all the BJP-ruled states would implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in near future, stressing that this should have been introduced across the country immediately after Independence in 1947.

Reacting to HM Shah's statement, Singh said the UCC should be implemented in all states, irrespective of whether they are governed by the ruling party or the Opposition.

“This is not something he is saying just today. It should be implemented in all states of the country, whether ruled by the ruling party or the Opposition. The UCC should have been implemented in the country immediately after 1947. I believe that the Congress party did not implement the UCC in the country because of its politics of appeasement,” he said.

He further asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments would work towards implementing the UCC and urged the Congress and other political parties to support the initiative.

“The Bharatiya Janata Party will implement it in NDA-ruled states, and the Congress and other parties should also support it. There should be 'one nation, one law',” Singh added.

The remarks came a day after HM Shah announced that all states governed by the BJP would implement the UCC, asserting that laws should not be framed on the basis of religion.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, HM Shah said the framers of the Constitution had included the UCC in the Directive Principles of State Policy and envisioned a uniform law for every citizen, irrespective of religion.

“Our Constitution framers included the UCC in our Directive Principles. Every single citizen in this country, irrespective of religion, whether Hindu, Sikh, Muslim, Christian, or Parsi, must get the right to live under one uniform law. Laws should not be framed on the basis of religion, which your party, Rahul ji, outrightly rejects. Today, I have come to state with clarity that in the coming days, wherever there are BJP-ruled governments, we are going to implement the UCC," HM Shah said.

Goa, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh have implemented the UCC so far.

Separately, Singh also responded to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's remark about an 'Abdul' becoming Deputy Chief Minister in Uttar Pradesh.

“Let Owaisi and Akhilesh Yadav decide that. Let Akhilesh Yadav and Owaisi both continue dreaming beautiful dreams of Mungerilal. The Bharatiya Janata Party government will be formed in Uttar Pradesh with 200 per cent certainty under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi,” he said.