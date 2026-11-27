MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 27 (IANS) With minus 2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature, J&K's Srinagar city on Friday recorded the coldest night of the season so far.

"Minimum temperature dropped to minus 2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar today, which is the lowest so far this season. Due to a clear night sky, minimum temperatures are likely to drop further in the coming days," a Met Department official said.

"Weather is expected to remain generally dry till December 3. A western disturbance (WD) is expected after December 3, which will be followed by another WD. Weather would remain inclement and wet till December 10," the official added.

A WD is an extra-tropical storm in the Mediterranean Sea that brings rain/snow in India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. The prospect of the Rabi crop depends largely on the WD activity in these countries.

Due to the bitter night cold, frost set in on vehicle windshields and other surfaces in the open during the night in Srinagar and at other places in the Valley. The ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 1 and Pahalgam minus 2.8 as the minimum temperature on Friday.

Jammu city was at a minimum of 10.9 degrees, Katra town 10, Batote 6.6, Banihal 4.8, and Bhaderwah 2.8 degrees.

The 40-day long period of harsh winter cold called the 'Chillai Kalan' starts each year on December 21 and ends on January 30. This is the coldest period in Kashmir Valley, during which the night temperatures drop to bone-chilling minus 7 degrees while the day temperature hardly rises above 7 degrees.

To brave the Chillai Kalan, Kashmiris use a loose tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran' that traps body heat and keeps them warm even in extreme cold. In rural areas, an earthen pot woven in willow wicker, called the 'Kangri ', filled with live charcoal is still the best bet for Kashmiris as electric supply remains erratic and, after installation of smart meters, the tariff for using heating appliances has gone beyond the average Kashmiri's means of income.