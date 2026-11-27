MENAFN - IANS) Mexico City, Nov 27 (IANS) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico's solidarity with Cuba, voiced opposition to any trade or energy blockades imposed on the Caribbean island, and defended the Cuban people's right to determine their own destiny.

During her daily press conference on Thursday, the president stressed that Mexico's foreign policy is rooted in respect for the self-determination of peoples, and stated that no country should intervene in Cuba's internal affairs.

"The only ones who can decide Cuba's destiny are the Cuban people, no one else," Sheinbaum said in response to a reporter's question on her government's stance toward the island nation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Mexico has maintained ties of solidarity and brotherhood with Cuba for decades, and has long opposed measures to economically isolate the island, she said.

Sheinbaum reiterated Mexico's rejection of trade sanctions against Cuba and measures to restrict its access to energy, noting that such policies directly harm the people.

"We oppose any trade blockade against the island, and now an energy blockade, because no policy should be directed against a people," she said.

Mexico continues to support Cuba by sending medical supplies and providing other forms of assistance, she added.

She announced that the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation recently opened an office in Havana to make it easier to supply food and other humanitarian aid.

In 2026, the US government significantly tightened its trade, economic and financial embargo against Cuba through new executive orders, secondary tariffs targeting oil supplies, and sectoral sanctions implemented by the US Treasury Department and the State Department.

In October, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for an end to the decades-old US embargo on Cuba.

The resolution was adopted with 130 votes in favour, 17 against and 25 abstentions.

It expresses concern about the continued promulgation and application of laws and regulations, including the Helms-Burton Act enacted by the United States in 1996, whose extraterritorial effects undermine the sovereignty of other states, the legitimate interests of individuals and entities under their jurisdiction, and the freedom of trade and navigation.

The resolution calls on all states to refrain from promulgating and applying such laws and measures, and urges states that have applied and continue to apply such laws and measures to take necessary steps to repeal or invalidate them as soon as possible.

The resolution also requests the UN Secretary-General to prepare a report on the implementation of this resolution and to submit it to the General Assembly at its next annual session.

The resolution marked the 34th consecutive adoption of a resolution on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States on Cuba.