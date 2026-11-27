MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress MP Imran Masood on Friday launched a strong attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) over seat-sharing negotiations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, accusing it of attempting to undermine his party and asserting that he would not accept what he described as an unfair seat-sharing arrangement.

Reacting to the SP's offer of 26 seats to the Congress, Masood said he was being deliberately portrayed as an opponent of the alliance simply because he was raising concerns about the constituencies being offered to his party.

"What is the problem? I have been made the villain. There is a discussion everywhere that I am against the alliance. If I blindly accept whatever you say, then I am absolutely right. Your list of 26 seats comes, and if I accept it, then I am considered very good," Masood told IANS.

Questioning the electoral viability of several constituencies offered by the SP, Masood pointed out that two or three of them had witnessed defeats by margins exceeding one lakh votes.

"If we take these seats and are subsequently questioned about our poor strike rate, then why should we contest these seats? I have repeatedly said that we will not accept scraps," he asserted.

The Congress MP said his responsibility was to fight for his own party and protect its political interests. He also accused the SP of insulting Congress leaders during discussions by repeatedly referring to their past electoral defeats and questioning their organisational strength.

"You are sitting with us and discussing things, but in between, you tell us that your candidates had lost their deposits, that you do not even have people to put up election booths, and that you have no workers. If we are so weak and have nothing, why are you so eager to form an alliance with us? If we surrender our party and sacrifice it for you, then we are good. This cannot happen. At least I will not allow it," he said.

Masood added that an alliance genuinely aimed at forming a government would require adequate political space for both parties.

"If you honestly want to form a government, then you will have to give us space. You did the same thing with us in 2022 as well," he said, adding that his opposition to the proposed 26-seat arrangement would continue.

Asked about the SP announcing candidates first for the Saharanpur and Behat Assembly constituencies, both falling within his parliamentary constituency, Masood alleged that the party had repeatedly tried to humiliate him.

"They tried to humiliate me in 2022 as well. The one whom God keep elevated cannot be brought down by anyone. This has always happened to me. Did it not happen in 2022? I am a fighter, someone who works on the ground and belongs to the people," he said.

On the number of seats the Congress should receive, Masood maintained that there was no justification for an alliance if the party was offered fewer seats than it contested in the 2017 Assembly elections.

"There is no justification for an alliance if we get anything less than what we had in 2017. If you have a guarantee of winnability, then you can talk about winnability. We do not have that guarantee, but we have the confidence that wherever we contest, we can turn 10 into 100, 100 into 1,000," he said.

Masood clarified that he would abide by whatever decision the Congress leadership takes, but would continue to oppose the current proposal.