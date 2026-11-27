New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-US trade deal was nearing finalisation, with the process and roadmap for concluding the agreement taking shape. His remarks came even as the US proposed fresh tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods, citing alleged excess manufacturing capacity.

Addressing the India Debt Capital Market Summit 2026 virtually, Goyal said, "The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which was always something which held back finalizing the deal, is now taking some shape." His remarks come after the US Trade Representative proposed tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Indian goods under a Section 301 investigation into alleged structural excess capacity in manufacturing. Washington has indicated that the rate could be lowered to 17 per cent if India reaches a reciprocal trade agreement addressing the findings. The proposals are subject to public comments and hearings, scheduled to begin on January 25, 2027. India has disputed the US findings.

Goyal further said the India-European Union free trade agreement was expected to be signed later this year and could come into effect by March or April next year. Over the past five years, India had finalised nine FTAs covering 38 developed countries, taking its preferential market access to economies with a combined GDP of USD 70 trillion. Another eight or nine agreements under negotiation could expand this to USD 85 trillion, Goyal said.

On the domestic economy, Goyal said India had maintained its growth momentum despite global uncertainties, including conflicts, oil price shocks and tariff-related disruptions. "Despite all of these uncertainties around the world, I think the one thing that remained constant was the world's trust in the India growth story. And we delivered on that trust," he said. He said India had recorded 7.8 per cent growth in the first quarter of the current financial year and that he expected the economy to remain on track in the September quarter. Gross fixed capital formation had increased by around 12 per cent, while bank credit was growing at around 19 per cent. Exports had reached approximately USD 570 billion in the first seven months of the financial year, putting India on track to achieve its USD 1 trillion annual export target set in May. October exports touched a record nearly USD 90 billion. "I think we are well on track to achieve our USD 1 trillion target," Goyal said, crediting exporters, manufacturers, service providers and agricultural and fisheries exporters for the performance.

Citing foreign exchange reserves of over USD 700 billion and relatively low external debt, Goyal said India's larger economic scale and stronger financial position had reduced its vulnerability to fluctuations in global oil prices, which he said were unlikely to determine the country's long-term economic outlook. Turning to financing requirements, Goyal said investments in semiconductor fabrication units, electricity grids, data centres and ports would create substantial demand for capital. Private capital would become an increasingly important source of funding, while India's inclusion in global bond indices would support debt-market development. He urged large corporates, public sector undertakings and infrastructure developers to make bond markets their first choice for capital expenditure. He also called on institutional investors to support long-term debt and "look beyond just the AAA". On improving market access, he said, "Make bonds easy to trade. It should be just like the share market, instantaneous." (ANI)