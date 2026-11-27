Puri (Odisha) [India], November 27 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani visited the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, expressing happiness and gratitude over getting the opportunity to seek the deity's blessings for the first time.

Speaking to the media after his visit, the actor described the experience as special and said he had wanted to visit the sacred shrine for many years but could not make it until now.“It was a wonderful experience. This is my first visit, and I am feeling very happy. When Lord Jagannath calls you, no one can refuse. I had wanted to visit this place for many years, but somehow, I couldn't make it. Today, I received his call, and I am very grateful and extremely happy that I got such a wonderful opportunity to have his darshan,” Aftab said.

The Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri is one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites in India and is counted among the four sacred Char Dham destinations, alongside Badrinath, Dwarka and Rameswaram. Dedicated to Lord Jagannath, the temple also houses the deities of Balabhadra and Subhadra. It is particularly famous for the annual Rath Yatra, or Chariot Festival, which attracts millions of devotees and visitors.

Expressing his gratitude, the actor added that he felt fortunate to have received the opportunity to seek the blessings of Lord Jagannath and hoped to visit the temple again soon.“Absolutely. I feel fortunate to have received his blessings, and I hope he calls me back soon,” he said.

When asked what message he would like to share with people from the sacred abode of Mahaprabhu, Aftab said he wished to return to the temple whenever he received the divine invitation.“I would simply say that I hope I am invited here every time. I want to visit again. Whenever he calls me, I will surely come. Since this is my first visit, I am feeling very happy,” the actor said.

Aftab also expressed satisfaction with the arrangements made by the local administration during his visit and described his darshan experience as beautiful.“Everything was excellent. It was very well organised. The darshan was absolutely beautiful, and I am grateful for that,” he said.

Speaking about his association with Odisha, the actor said he visits the state from time to time and has always enjoyed its people and culture.“I keep coming to Odisha for one reason or another. I always enjoy being here. I love the people, the culture and everything about this place. I receive so much love here,” he said.

Sharing a message for his colleagues in the film industry, Aftab said,“Just stay happy and serve people. Thank you.”

The actor's visit comes as he expressed his happiness at finally getting the opportunity to offer prayers at the revered Sri Jagannath Temple, a visit he had been looking forward to for several years.

Aftab is known for his work in Hindi cinema and has appeared in several popular films across genres. He began his career as a child artist and later established himself as a leading actor with films such as 'Mast', 'Kasoor', 'Awara Paagal Deewana', 'Hungama', 'Masti', 'Kya Kool Hai Hum 3', '1920: Evil Returns', 'Grand Masti', 'Great Grand Masti', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'. (ANI)