Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], November 27 (ANI): The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned the Houthis' attack on an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, which killed one worker and injured several others, describing the incident as an act of aggression against civilian infrastructure. In a statement posted on X, the MWL denounced the continued attacks by the Houthi group against Saudi Arabia and expressed solidarity with the Kingdom in its efforts to protect its territory, citizens and residents.

The organisation said, "The Muslim World League (MWL) has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi terrorist militia's continued heinous aggression against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its targeting of the oil refinery in the Jazan region, which resulted in the death of one worker and injuries to others of various nationalities." The MWL's Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, who also chairs the Organization of Muslim Scholars, reiterated his condemnation of the incident in a statement issued by the organisation's General Secretariat.

Al-Issa described the attacks as violations of religious values, international law and humanitarian principles, accusing the Houthi militia of deliberately targeting civilians and civilian facilities. The MWL further stated that such attacks reflected the group's continued use of violence against civilian infrastructure and called attention to the threats they posed to regional security.

Reaffirming its support for Riyadh, Al-Issa said that the organisation, representing its global assemblies, bodies, councils and Muslim communities, stood firmly with Saudi Arabia in all measures undertaken to deter aggression and safeguard its national security. He also offered prayers for the protection of the Kingdom, its leadership, territory and people against further threats and adversity.

The condemnation follows an attack on the Jazan oil refinery in southwestern Saudi Arabia, where a hostile aerial projectile struck the facility, killing one Nepali worker and injuring several others, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Saudi Press Agency (SPA). Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said some operations at the refinery were temporarily suspended following the incident. The fire triggered by the attack was subsequently brought under control.

The Saudi-led coalition attributed the strike to the Houthi militia. Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki al-Maliki said the Jazan refinery had been targeted by the group and warned that attacks on civilian facilities would invite a firm military response. In a separate statement, the coalition announced that it had intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by the Houthi group towards Saudi Arabia's southern region. France also condemned the attacks, particularly those targeting civilian infrastructure, and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in defending its territory and facilities. The French Foreign Ministry called on the Houthis to immediately stop their attacks and provocations, while urging all parties to exercise restraint. (ANI)