Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's much awaited Yeh Prem Mol Liya has finally arrived in theatre today. Early reviews has started to show on on X, formerly Twitter. Directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced by Rajshri Productions, this romantic family drama has created buzz among the audience.

Audience Reactions on X

Audience has posted their views on the movie. Many praised the movie, actors, storyline and visuals. While some say the first half is good but with some loopholes while 2nd half is more emotional.

Some also describe it it one word like hearwarming, awesome and OKayish. While few said the romance was too rushed and could have been better, some were saying it's a good family entertainer drama.

#YehPremMolLiya - Bollywood's Favorite Family Drama Genre is Back. 90s Style film & Music. Chartbuster Songs. Sharvari looks Beautiful & Awesome Perf. Ayushmann, Anupam Kher, Mom, Dad… Gud Perf frm everyone. Colourful Visuals & Costumes. Convenient Writing. Good 1st Hlf & Avg Lengthy 2nd Hlf. Emotionally charged. 'OKayish' Family Entertainer!

— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 27, 2026

Finished watching #YehPremMolLiya and it is a good film and I can definitely see it clicking with upper middle class and affluent family audiences.

My only complaint is how rushed the romance feels...Ayushmann's character proposes marriage to Sharvari's character on the very first day they actually have a conversation...

Sooraj ji...2 3 din ya ek aadh hafta toh ghumne firne dete ek doosre ko janne dete...fir propose karwate bhai…

Overall...a good family entertainer

— ᎪᏙᏆ (@AVItheKKC) November 27, 2026

One word review ⭐⭐⭐½ awesome movie must watch with family

Storyline first half me kafi loophole hain

Second half kaafi emotional hai

Final verdict story early 2000 ki tipical story lagti hai

Idea kisi ko bhi pasand nahi aayega ki ladka...........

⭐⭐⭐½

#YehPremMolLiya Mohammad Riyaz (@riyaz765928) November 26, 2026

#OneWordReview...

#YehPremMolLiya: HEARTWARMING.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Simplicity. Honesty. Purity. Goodness. Traditions… #SoorajBarjatya follows the #Rajshri template beautifully in #YPML… The film could just spring a big surprise – never underestimate the power of emotions!

— (@DirectorRahulRM) November 26, 2026

About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Yeh Prem Mol Liya is a romantic family movie directed by Sooraj Barjatya. In this movie, the lead actors are played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari. This movie talks about love, relations, bond of family members, values and emotions in the backdrop of romance.

This film marks Sooraj Barjatya's Return to romantic family-drama genre after nearly a decade. With Ayushman taking iconic Prem character makes the 6th actor to do so after Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor and Sonu Sood.

Ayushmann and Sharvari's Pairing

This film is Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari's first collaboration with Sooraj Barjatya. Audience praised their performance and looks. This film is the third release of them in this year. The movie also features Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Seema Pahwa, Saumya Tandon, Shaad Randhawa and Swanand Kirkire in key roles.

As the film comes to theatre, early reaction are out and audience can see a glimpes of how this romantic family drama is doing. The X reviews give a sense of whether this film lives up to expectation or not.