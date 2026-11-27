When a woman or girl in Eastern or Southern Africa experiences violence, she may turn first to a pastor, imam, chief or elder rather than a police officer. New guidelines for engaging religious and traditional leaders ask those leaders to stop mediating rape and child marriage cases and instead refer survivors to police, courts, health and child protection services.

Guidelines for engaging religious and traditional leaders on ending violence against women and girls in Africa ( ) was developed by international women's rights organisation Equality Now ( ) and the Solidarity for African Women's Rights (SOAWR ( )), with support fromUN Women ( ) and the European Union under their programme, ACT to End Violence Against Women ( ).

Based on consultations in Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, South Sudan, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the guidelines offer practical recommendations for working with religious and traditional leaders to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls. It calls on governments and service providers to build referral pathways that protect survivors, and donors to fund safe referrals. It also recommends that civil society organisations involve leaders as partners from the start of cases.

Red Line Protocol: rape and child marriage cases must be referred, not mediated

Leaders who prioritise family unity can return survivors to unsafe situations, and participants in the consultation named the lack of clear limits on mediation as a critical gap. The guidelines propose using a Red Line Protocol to identify cases that must be referred to formal services rather than handled through community mediation. These include rape, child marriage, and severe physical violence.

The Protocol emerged from discussions with religious and traditional leaders. It sets a boundary, not a blanket ban: leaders can still help families resolve other disputes where mediation is appropriate.

Mwikali Kasyoka, a Legal Advisor with Equality Now, says:“What a religious or traditional leader does when a woman or girl reports violence can decide whether she finds help or is sent back into danger. Leaders need clear boundaries, such as the Red Line Protocol, and referral systems that work, so survivor safety always comes first.”

Referral pathways: what happens after a leader refers a survivor

In some cases, religious and traditional leaders receive little or no feedback after referring a survivor to formal services. Unclear referral pathways and poorly coordinated services can leave leaders unsure whether a survivor has accessed support or whether her case has progressed through the courts.

A referral protects no one unless the service receiving it responds. The guidelines propose mapping referral pathways, clarifying the roles of health services, police, legal aid providers, shelters and counselling services, and providing funding for transport, phone credit and legal and psychosocial support. Police, judges and health workers also need trauma-informed training.

Civil society engagement with religious and traditional leaders falls short

Consultation participants described engagement by some civil society organisations as top-down, short-term and sometimes extractive. Organisations often did not involve leaders from the start. Some researchers entered communities without approaching recognised leaders, and some leaders shared expertise that shaped programmes without being paid.

Recommendations to civil society organisations include co-designing programmes, budgeting for honoraria as a standard cost, and signing written agreements that set out conduct standards, monitoring arrangements and consequences, including suspension of partnerships where a partner breaches those standards.

Women's Caucus: giving women decision-making power in community responses

Women leaders often join discussions where men still set the agenda. Organisers can leave out traditional healers, young people and women and girls with disabilities altogether.

The proposed Women's Caucus changes the order: women leaders agree on priorities first, then join the wider discussion. In a three-day meeting, for example, the first day could be reserved for the caucus.

Preventing violence before it starts through religious and traditional leaders

Consultation participants said prevention messages meet resistance when they seem imposed from outside a community.

The guidelines call for prevention work to involve respected community champions and draw on shared values. Dignity, justice, fairness and respect for life are values leaders can use in sermons and customary forums to challenge child marriage and female genital mutilation. Gender alone does not predict who will back change, so organisations must identify allies leader by leader.

Technology-facilitated gender-based violence: what community leaders need to know

Technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) ( ) is abuse carried out or amplified through digital technology, including online threats, surveillance and intimate images shared without consent. A UN Women press release on digital violence ( ) reports that 28% of women interviewed across Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Senegal and South Africa had experienced some form of online violence.

Awareness remains low at the grassroots level. Doxxing and online harassment can lead to physical and sexual violence, and perpetrators may live in the same community. The guidelines recommend including TFGBV in training for religious and traditional leaders, community education and referral systems.

Ending child marriage requires religious and traditional leaders, governments and civil society to work together

Equality Now, with support from UN Women and the European Union, is launching the publication on 27 November, 2026, on the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, established by the UN General Assembly ( ) in September 2026. Its authors recommend piloting the guidance in rural and traditional communities and refining it in response to feedback.

Adama Moussa, Deputy Regional Director, UN Women, says:“Efforts to eliminate violence against women and girls will be most effective when religious and traditional leaders, civil society organisations, governments, and communities work together to transform harmful norms and promote cultures of dignity, equality, and non-violence.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Equality Now.

Notes to editors

Interviews:

Mwikali Kasyoka and Esther Waweru ( ) of Equality Now are available for interview, as are representatives of SOAWR and of religious and traditional leaders who took part in the consultations. Contact Michelle Tuva, Regional Communications Officer, ...

Publication:

Guidelines for engaging religious and traditional leaders on ending violence against women and girls in Africa ( ): The purpose of the guidelines is to provide a practical, evidence-informed framework to support civil society organisations (CSOs), women's rights organisations (WROs) and ending violence against women and girls (EVAWG) advocates in engaging effectively and meaningfully with religious and traditional leaders in efforts to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls (VAWG).

The guidelines draw directly on insights from the July 2025 Consultative Meeting with Religious and Traditional Leaders on EVAWG, as well as key informant interviews, focus group discussions, and the validation meeting with religious and traditional leaders across Eastern and Southern Africa.

Developers and partners:

Developed by Equality Now and the SOAWR Coalition, including SOAWR members FEMNET ( ), WiLDAF ( ) and WLSA Zimbabwe ( ). ACT implementing partners Sonke Gender Justice ( ) and Faith to Action Network ( ) contributed, with consultants from the Callas Foundation ( ) (Caroline Peters, Phelisa Meshiyi and Mariette Retief). Supported by UN Women ( ) and the European Union ( ).

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About the SOAWR Coalition:

Established in 2004, SOAWR is a coalition of over 70 civil society organisations in over 30 African countries. It works to make sure policymakers prioritise the rights of girls and women set out in the Maputo Protocol.

About the ACT programme:

ACT ( ) (Advocacy, Coalition Building and Transformative Feminist Action) is a collaboration between the European Union and UN Women to address the persistent and evolving nature of violence against women and girls. It invests directly in feminist women's rights organisations and coalitions.

About Equality Now:

Equality Now ( ) is a worldwide human rights organisation dedicated to securing the legal and systemic change needed to end discrimination against all women and girls. Since its inception in 1992, it has played a role in reforming 140 discriminatory laws globally, positively impacting the lives of hundreds of millions of women and girls, their communities and nations, both now and for generations to come.

Working with partners at national, regional and global levels, Equality Now draws on deep legal expertise and a diverse range of social, political and cultural perspectives to continue to lead the way in steering, shaping and driving the change needed to achieve enduring gender equality, to the benefit of all.